Provinces to develop 'Quang Trung Campaign' plans with weekly report

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called on provinces and cities to urgently conduct the 'Quang Trung Campaign' to build and repair houses after devastating floods hit the region.​

Following Dispatch No. 234/CĐ-TTg promulgated on November 30 on launching and deploying the rapid 'Quang Trung Campaign' to rebuild and repair houses damaged by recent natural disasters in central provinces, the PM on Wednesday issued the Document No. 1551/TTg-NN.

The document requires ensuring progress in building and repairing houses for disaster-affected residents, helping them have stable shelter to celebrate the new year 2026 and the traditional Lunar New Year festival.

Chairmen of people's committees in Hà Tĩnh, Quảng Trị, Huế, Đà Nẵng, Quảng Ngãi, Gia Lai, Đắk Lắk, Khánh Hòa and Lâm Đồng provinces must develop and approve specific implementation plans based on the PM's Dispatch.

These plans must clearly specify the number of new houses to build, timelines and projected completion schedules; number of houses to repair, timelines and projected completion.

They must assign responsibilities for direction and inspection to each member of the provincial people's committee standing committees.​

Chairmen of provincial and municipal people's committees assign a functional agency to monitor and update daily results and progress of the plan; promptly advise the provincial leaders on resolutions for any difficulties or obstacles arising.

The work must be reported to the PM by 3pm every Friday.

The reports should also be sent to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE), Ministry of Construction (MoC), the Government Office for consolidation and also to competent authorities.​

Reports must include details such as the number of new houses, the amount of work achieved; the amount of unfinished or not started.

PM Chính requires the MAE to promptly coordinate and guide localities on land-related issues (if any); consolidate progress and results from localities, reporting to the PM by 5pm every Friday.

The reports should also be sent to the Government Office, the Việt Nam Television, Voice of Việt Nam and Vietnam News Agency.

They must promptly propose the PM directives for issues beyond local authority.​

PM Chính requires the MoC to proactively coordinate closely with localities and relevant agencies to direct regulation, ensure supply sources and prevent shortages of materials affecting progress, quality and costs of house building or repairing.​

The PM assigns the Government Inspectorate to monitor, inspect and audit the campaign implementation at localities, ensuring correct scope and beneficiaries, preventing losses, waste and corruption.​

Additionally, the media must regularly update and publicise information on progress and results of localities.

The Government Office monitors, urges per assigned functions and tasks and reports to competent authorities as prescribed. — VNS