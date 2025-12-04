HCM City-based Coast Guard reports strong year in maritime sovereignty protection

HCM CITY — HCM City-based Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command has successfully fulfilled all assigned tasks in 2025, contributing to the protection of national sovereignty and ensuring security and order at sea, officials reported at a year-end conference held on Thursday.

The conference reviewed the unit’s performance in 2025 and disseminated directions for mission implementation in 2026.

Major General Ngô Bình Minh, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Commander of the Coast Guard Region No. 3, chaired the event.

According to the report, the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command comprehensively and effectively carried out all areas of work during the year, completing both regular and specialised tasks.

A key highlight was the strict enforcement of measures against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

The unit maintained vessels and personnel on standby for combat readiness, patrols, law enforcement and search-and-rescue missions at sea.

In 2025, it deployed 451 vessel sorties over a total distance of 239,026 nautical miles.

It also organised two peak campaigns against IUU violations and transferred 35 vessels to Coast Guard Region No. 4 Command for joint patrols in overlapping waters between Việt Nam, Malaysia and Thailand.

It coordinated in receiving, verifying and handling 126 reports related to maritime security and search-and-rescue operations.

It directed 26 vessel deployments for rescue missions, saving 31 crew members, retrieving two bodies and supporting the search for one missing fisherman.

It also strengthened communication efforts, partnering with 44 central and local media agencies to produce 1,710 news items, articles and reports highlighting the unit’s activities and promoting legal education among fishermen.

It cooperated with information and mass-mobilisation agencies in six provinces and cities to implement 14 “Coast Guard accompanies fishermen” programmes, three Sea Tet programmes, and four mock trials on IUU prevention in coordination with Công Lý newspaper.

It also effectively implemented Project 3934 and organised eight “I love my homeland’s seas and islands” contests for secondary school students in coastal areas.

In law enforcement, the unit inspected 303 fishing vessels and imposed administrative fines amounting to more than VNĐ2.1 billion (US$84,000).

It investigated and handled 15 cases involving 19 violating vessels, confiscating more than 140,000 litres of DO oil and over 2,800cu.m of saline sand.

Notably, it coordinated with relevant forces to crack down on eight drug-related cases, arresting eight suspects and initiating criminal proceedings in six cases for illegal possession of narcotics.

Attending the conference, Major General Lê Đình Cường, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Commander of the Việt Nam Coast Guard, praised the unit’s efforts and achievements over the past year.

He requested the Region 3 Party Committee and Command to continue strictly implementing directives on military and defence tasks for 2026, improve training quality, maintain discipline, enhance combat readiness and strengthen coordination with other forces to ensure timely and effective handling of incidents at sea.

He also urged the unit to continue its strong engagement in search-and-rescue operations, disaster response and public awareness campaigns on IUU prevention while effectively rolling out community programmes to help consolidate a solid “people-based defence posture” in assigned maritime areas. — VNS