ADB provides emergency assistance to three flood-hit Asian countries

HÀ NỘI — President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masato Kanda on Thursday announced that ADB will provide immediate grant support to Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Việt Nam, following requests for support from the governments of these countries.

According to a press release by the bank, there will be up to US$3 million sent to Sri Lanka; $2 million to Thailand; and $2 million to Việt Nam. The grants will support emergency and humanitarian efforts, and will come from the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund (APDRF), which provides fast-tracked grants to developing member countries for life-saving purposes in the immediate aftermath of major disasters triggered by natural hazards.

Kanda said: “The governments and people of Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Việt Nam can rest assured that ADB will provide assistance to help save lives and rebuild communities. We will work quickly and cooperatively with governments to bring shelter, comfort and hope to those affected by these terrible events.”

Flooding has caused extensive loss of life and damage to property and infrastructure across South and Southeast Asia.

At least 355 people have been confirmed dead in Sri Lanka, with 366 others still missing. In Thailand, heavy rainfall has triggered severe flooding, claiming at least 176 lives in the country’s southern provinces. Several districts in central Thailand have endured more than four months under water.

In Việt Nam, the central region, already battered by two consecutive storms in October, has once again been devastated by recent floods. According to the Việt Nam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority, around 280 people nationwide had lost their lives to natural disasters from the start of the year to the end of October, with economic losses estimated at $1.4 billion. — VNA/VNS