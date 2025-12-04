Politics & Law
Home Society

More than 1,700 homes flooded in Lâm Đồng Province

December 04, 2025 - 20:15
Torrential rain from the night of December 3 to early December 4 has inundated large parts of Lâm Đồng Province, flooding over 1,700 homes and forcing more than 1,000 households to evacuate as water levels continue to rise.

LÂM ĐỒNG Heavy rain through the night of December 3 and into the early hours of December 4 caused widespread flooding across several areas of Lâm Đồng Province. According to preliminary local reports, by midday on December 4, around 1,705 homes had been affected and submerged. Rising water levels have forced more than 1,000 households to evacuate urgently to safer locations.

Many roads have been inundated, leaving vehicles unable to pass and disrupting local transport. Emergency forces have been deployed to support evacuations and assist residents as the rain shows no sign of easing. VNS

Large areas of dragonfruit fields in Hàm Liêm Commune were submerged in floodwater.
Floodwater inundated many homes in Hội Nhơn Hamlet, Hàm Liêm Commune.

