More than 1,700 homes flooded in Lâm Đồng Province

LÂM ĐỒNG Heavy rain through the night of December 3 and into the early hours of December 4 caused widespread flooding across several areas of Lâm Đồng Province. According to preliminary local reports, by midday on December 4, around 1,705 homes had been affected and submerged. Rising water levels have forced more than 1,000 households to evacuate urgently to safer locations.

Many roads have been inundated, leaving vehicles unable to pass and disrupting local transport. Emergency forces have been deployed to support evacuations and assist residents as the rain shows no sign of easing. VNS