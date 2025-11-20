Chuyên Mỹ affirms its position in the global network of creative craft villages

HÀ NỘI — From a small mother-of-pearl inlay village along the Nhuệ River in Hà Nội, Chuyên Mỹ is stepping onto the global stage through a fusion of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary creative thinking. The village’s nomination to join the World Creative Craft Cities Network in 2025 not only represents an opportunity to elevate Vietnamese handicrafts but also reflects how a craft community is proactively adapting to modern demands.

On 16–17 November, Chuyên Mỹ’s mother-of-pearl inlay village welcomed nearly 200 international delegates for a visit, survey, and evaluation as part of the selection process for the 2025 World Creative Craft Cities Network. This was one of the largest international events the village has ever hosted, bringing together craft experts, artisans, researchers, and representatives from various global organizations.

Across Chuôn Ngọ, Bối Khê, Chuôn Trung, Chuôn Thượng and other hamlets, the delegation observed the full mother-of-pearl inlay process - from cutting and shaping shells to polishing and finishing surfaces. Delegates also explored new innovation models, including the application of digital technologies, 3D design, and QR codes that help tell product stories in a modern, accessible way.

Many delegates noted that Chuyên Mỹ possesses rare traditional values combined with a high degree of creativity, demonstrating the vitality of a community that has learned to adapt to global market trends.

Sundeep Kumar, Vice President of the World Crafts Council for the Asia–Pacific region, expressed deep admiration for the village’s training classes, where young artisans continue to learn time-honored techniques. He emphasised that Chuyên Mỹ is preserving the soul of mother-of-pearl inlay while expanding creative spaces to meet global tastes - an essential factor for international integration.

Chuyên Mỹ’s mother-of-pearl craft has weathered many ups and downs, at times facing the risk of decline due to market competition and shifting consumer preferences. Yet local residents have persevered, passing down the craft through generations. Traditional craftsmanship has been safeguarded from small riverside workshops to the larger production establishments of today.

Elder artisans continue to guide the younger generation with dedication, while young craftsmen bring new energy to the trade - integrating 3D design, digitiaing products, and using QR codes to present the craft’s story through a more contemporary lens.

According to Nguyễn Đình Hoa, Deputy Director of Hà Nội’s Department of Agriculture and Environment, Chuyên Mỹ was selected by the city to represent Hà Nội in the Creative Craft Cities Network thanks to its distinctive artistic value and strong potential for sustainable development. “Chuyên Mỹ’s products have been showcased at numerous international exhibitions, helping promote Vietnamese culture to the world. This is a significant advantage for the village as it competes on the global stage”, he affirmed.

The international evaluation delegation paid particular attention to how the village is passing down the craft to younger generations. In the village’s training classes, senior artisans guide their students step by step through each intricate shell-cutting technique - work that demands high levels of patience and precision.

Sundeep Kumar praised this model, noting that it ensures continuous generational transmission, a core factor for any traditional craft to survive and thrive amid globalisation.

Young artisan-run workshops have also emerged as highlights. Their owners boldly experiment with new techniques, collaborate with international designers, and integrate contemporary elements into their creations while preserving the Vietnamese spirit. The evaluation team described this as “a fusion of heritage and innovation,” a clear sign that Chuyên Mỹ is ready for deeper global integration.

Nguyễn Thị Thùy Hương, Vice Chairwoman of the Chuyên Mỹ Commune People’s Committee, said that to meet the nine recognition criteria of the World Crafts Council, the commune has undertaken numerous coordinated initiatives. These include establishing a heritage room, collecting hundreds of valuable artifacts and documents, creating a multilingual website and promotional videos, digitizing products with QR codes for origin and information tracking, promoting experiential tourism, and organizing exhibitions to introduce the craft’s artistic value to domestic and international visitors.

According to Nguyễn Hữu Chi, Chairman of the Chuyên Mỹ Commune People’s Committee, the overarching goal is to bring mother-of-pearl inlay and lacquer art from Chuyên Mỹ - infused with the breath of Vietnamese culture - closer to global audiences. “We will continue to improve product quality, integrate the craft with creative tourism, and expand creative spaces for the youth. This is how Chuyên Mỹ will not only preserve the craft but also achieve stronger growth in the future”, he emphasized.

Lê Quang Long, Secretary of the Chuyên Mỹ Commune Party Committee, added: “This recognition is not only a source of pride but also a driving force for the locality to elevate its traditional craft values in a new context. Chuyên Mỹ’s strength lies in its community - every family, every lineage, every artisan contributes to the village’s creative value chain”.

The recent evaluation visit marked more than a working session; it was a turning point that allowed Chuyên Mỹ to assert its identity before the international community. The experts’ positive assessments, the locality’s thorough preparations, and the creative momentum within the artisan community have laid a solid foundation for the village to move closer to membership in the World Creative Craft Cities Network.

For Hà Nội - a UNESCO Creative City of Design - Chuyên Mỹ represents not only a traditional craft but also a symbol of how a community can transform heritage into soft power, contributing to Vietnam’s image within the global creative movement. Today, Chuyên Mỹ’s mother-of-pearl inlay is more than a handicraft; it is a cultural narrative of Việt Nam reaching outward to the world. VNS

* This article was developed in collaboration with the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Environment.