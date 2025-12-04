Politics & Law
Society

Severe flooding in Lâm Đồng causes major disruptions, National Highway 1A temporarily closed

December 04, 2025 - 22:08
Preliminary reports from local authorities indicated that around 1,705 homes had been inundated as of late afternoon, with floodwaters continuing to rise.

 

A section of National Highway 1A running through Hàm Thắng Commune, Lâm Đồng Province has been flooded. —VNA/VNS Photo

LÂM ĐỒNG — Police cordoned off a section of National Highway 1A running through Hàm Thắng Commune in the southern province of Lâm Đồng on Thursday evening, after extensive flooding rendered the road impassable.

In addition to Hàm Thắng, sections of National Highway 1A passing through Hồng Sơn and Lương Sơn communes, as well as parts of National Highway 28 in Hàm Liêm commune, were also submerged, leaving vehicles unable, or struggling, to pass.

By 19:00 on December 4, prolonged heavy rainfall combined with flood discharges from irrigation reservoirs had caused deep flooding across multiple coastal areas of Lâm Đồng, including Hàm Thuận, Hàm Thuận Bắc, Hàm Liêm, Lương Sơn and Hàm Thắng.

Preliminary reports from local authorities indicated that around 1,705 homes had been inundated as of late afternoon, with floodwaters continuing to rise. Over 1,000 households, severely affected by deep flooding, were urgently evacuated to safe places. The worst-hit areas included coastal communes and wards such as Hàm Liêm, Lương Sơn and Liên Hương.

Local authorities are currently deploying additional personnel to work with traffic police in redirecting and regulating traffic to ensure the safety of residents and vehicles at heavily flooded locations. — VNA/VNS







Into the floodwaters: motorboats, drones and the relentless humanity

As floods swallowed neighbourhoods across the central provinces, when entire communities were cut off and the current swept away not only homes, but hope, the volunteer rescuers of the Ứng Cứu Thiên Tai Ba Miền (Three-Region Disaster Response Team) once again headed straight into the storm.

