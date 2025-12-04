Hà Nội among 72 cities dmitted to UNESCO’s Global Network of Learning Cities

HÀ NỘI– Seventy-two cities from forty-six countries have been admitted to UNESCO’s Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC), marking another significant step in advancing lifelong learning at the local level.

The new members were selected for their strong commitment to ensuring that people of all ages can exercise their right to education throughout life.

Among the 72 new members are 11 capital cities, including Hà Nội (Viet Nam), Porto-Novo (Benin), Bissau (Guinea-Bissau), Lusaka (Zambia), Cairo (Egypt), Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Lisbon (Portugal), Ankara (Türkiye), Ashgabat (Turkmenistan), Buenos Aires (Argentina), and Caracas (Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela).

Thirteen countries are joining the Global Network of Learning Cities for the first time: Benin, Burkina Faso, Chile, Cyprus, Guinea-Bissau, Iraq, Lithuania, Mongolia, Niger, Turkmenistan, the United States of America, Venezuela and Zambia.

“Education transcends the classroom – it is a collective endeavour, and cities play a key role in promoting learning for all. The 72 new UNESCO Learning Cities announced today are redefining what it means to learn – turning every street, library, workplace, museum and home into a space for knowledge and innovation. By making education a priority, from early childhood through adulthood, these cities are empowering people and unlocking opportunities for all,” said Stefania Giannini, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education on Wednesday.

With the latest expansion, the Global Network of Learning Cities – launched in 2013 – has grown to 425 members from 91 countries, collectively supporting lifelong learning opportunities for nearly half a billion people.

UNESCO Learning Cities embedded learning into daily life and create pathways for everyone: reskilling and upskilling workers to meet fast-changing labour markets; offering literacy programmes for those who missed early schooling; equipping citizens of all ages to navigate and shape the AI era; and fostering entrepreneurship.- VNS