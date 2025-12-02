BUV and Manchester Metropolitan launch dual-degree partnership to boost UK–Việt Nam education

British University Vietnam (BUV) and Manchester Metropolitan University have exchanged a Letter of Intent (LoI) to develop a suite of dual-degree programmes in Việt Nam.

The signing took place in London on the occasion of Việt Nam and the UK elevating their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The exchange was conducted by Professor Rick Bennett, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Vice-President of BUV, and Professor Liz Warren, Head of International, Faculty of Business and Law at Manchester Metropolitan.

The event was witnessed by Dr. Nguyễn Thị Thu Thủy, Director General of the International Cooperation Department, and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Phạm Quốc Khánh, Deputy Director General of the Department of Quality Management, Ministry of Education and Training of Việt Nam, alongside James Shipton, Country Director of British Council Vietnam, Đào Thị Hồng, First Secretary, Embassy of Việt Nam in London, and Professor Nguyễn Xuân Huấn, Chair of the Vietnamese Intellectual Society in the UK and Ireland.

Meeting global workforce demands

The Letter of Intent marks a shared commitment to fostering high-quality education and expanding global learning opportunities for Vietnamese students. It will enable students to experience 200 years of Manchester education, now in Việt Nam at BUV, while reinforcing BUV's efforts in delivering internationally recognised, quality-assured programmes.

For Manchester Metropolitan, this partnership represents an opportunity to engage with Việt Nam’s vibrant and high-potential education market, deepen its presence in Asia, and enrich its global student community.

Manchester Metropolitan University is one of the UK’s largest and most dynamic higher education institutions, rated Gold – the highest level in the UK’s Teaching Excellence Framework 2023. Its Business School holds the prestigious Triple Crown Accreditation, a distinction earned by only 1 per cent of business schools worldwide. Additionally, the Manchester School of Art ranks among the world’s top 51–100 for Art & Design (QS Rankings).

Manchester Metropolitan’s reputation for world-class education has drawn over 44,000 students from 100+ countries, creating a global alumni network of 350,000 worldwide.

From 2026, Manchester Metropolitan will become BUV's awarding body partner, offering five programmes (subject to validation), including four bachelor’s degrees: Banking and International Finance, Design (Graphics), Business and Technology , and Design (Illustration & Animation), along with a Master of Business.

These programmes are designed to meet global workforce demands, combining Manchester Metropolitan’s rigorous academic standards with BUV’s QS 5-star learning environment, in full compliance with regulations from Việt Nam’s Ministry of Education and Training and the UK’s Office for Students.

Delivered under a dual-degree model, the programmes allow students flexible study pathways aligned with their financial capacity and career aspirations.

Professor Rick Bennett, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Vice-President of BUV, remarked: “Our collaboration with Manchester Metropolitan underscores BUV’s commitment to supporting Việt Nam’s national strategic priorities in key disciplines. With our prestigious UK partner’s academic heritage and innovative spirit, these new programmes will provide BUV students with learning experiences deeply connected to real-world practice and global trends.”

Professor Liz Warren, Head of International, Faculty of Business and Law, Manchester Metropolitan University, added: “Việt Nam is one of the fastest-growing and most promising education markets in Asia. Through this partnership, we aim to co-develop future-ready programmes that uphold Manchester Metropolitan’s rigorous academic standards and rich heritage of excellence, meet the demand for highly skilled professionals, and provide students with global learning and development opportunities.”

This exchange gained additional significance as it followed the exchange of a Letter of Intent between Việt Nam’s Minister of Education and Training Nguyễn Kim Sơn and the UK’s Minister for Skills Baroness Smith on October 29, during Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s official visit to the UK, reaffirming both countries’ commitment to deepening cooperation in education and training.

Successful model

Education and scientific research remain a cornerstone of the Việt Nam–UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. With its significant contributions to strengthening bilateral relations, BUV has been repeatedly recognised by the British Embassy in Việt Nam as an exemplary model of educational collaboration between the two governments.

Founded in 2009 with 100-per cent foreign investment and a total projected capital of USD 165 million, BUV represents the UK’s long-term commitment to Việt Nam’s education sector. It is the first fully foreign-invested university in Việt Nam to partner with UK institutions in offering globally recognised British degrees, and notably, the first in ASEAN and the only one in Việt Nam to receive full institutional accreditation from the UK’s Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA).

In April 2025, BUV was recognised as an “International Partner” of the University of London among its highest tiers of collaboration, affirming BUV’s academic standing and its vital role as an educational bridge between the UK and Việt Nam.

With its continued innovation in curriculum design, international partnerships, and investment in world-class facilities, BUV reaffirms its pioneering role in delivering high-quality British education to Việt Nam, as it pursues its vision of becoming the number one international university in Việt Nam and the surrounding regions.

About British University Vietnam (BUV)

BUV is the first university in Việt Nam to earn a 5-star rating from Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) and the first in Việt Nam and ASEAN to achieve global accreditation from the UK's Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) – two of the world's most prestigious education quality organisations. BUV's curriculum is carefully designed and regularly updated to reflect the latest industry trends, emphasising the seamless integration of theory and practice. 100 per cent of BUV graduates secure employment or continue higher education within three months of graduation.

Learn more about BUV: https://mmu.buv.edu.vn/

About Manchester Metropolitan University

Home to over 44,000 students, Manchester Metropolitan University is one of the UK’s largest and most popular universities, based in the heart of Manchester. Its campus offers state-of-the-art facilities and innovative teaching, combined with outstanding research and award-winning degree apprenticeships that help students thrive in their careers.

For more information, visit: www.mmu.ac.uk