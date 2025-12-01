Sun PhuQuoc Airways to launch two new international non-stop services

According to the plan, the airline will operate the Seoul – Phú Quốc route from March 2026, followed by Busan – Phú Quốc from September 2026. In Taiwan, Sun PhuQuoc Airways is set to launch Taipei – Phú Quốc from March 2026 and Kaohsiung – Phú Quốc from October 2026.

To ensure effective market entry for its first international routes, Sun PhuQuoc Airways has selected Pacific Air Agency (PAA) as its GSA in the Republic of Korea. Founded in 1990 in Seoul, PAA is regarded as one of the most reputable and experienced GSAs in the country, with offices in Seoul, Incheon, Busan, and Yongsan.

PAA provides a full suite of GSA services for both passenger and cargo operations, including airline representation, sales, B2B/B2C marketing, GDS reservations, airport operations, and market-strategy development. Notably, PAA has a team with extensive experience working with Vietnamese carriers, offering deep knowledge of Việt Nam’s aviation landscape and valuable insights for market penetration.

John P Park, Chairman and CEO of PAA, said: “Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ approach to the Korean market is different from that of other carriers. The airline is able to offer an integrated travel product that includes air tickets, resort accommodation, and entertainment experiences. This level of convenience and value is expected to resonate strongly with Korean travellers.”

In Taiwan, Sun PhuQuoc Airways has appointed Hongyi Travel Service as its GSA. With over three decades of experience, Hongyi is one of Taiwan’s leading travel companies and was the first Taiwanese operator to bring travellers to Việt Nam in the early 1990s. With a wide-reaching distribution network and long-standing expertise in the Việt Nam market, Hongyi is considered a strong partner to promote Phú Quốc, support the airline’s market-entry strategy, and develop tailored products for Taiwanese travellers.

Tony Tsai, CEO of Hongyi Travel Service, said: “Việt Nam’s aviation market still lacks competition in the higher-quality service segment, and the arrival of Sun PhuQuoc Airways comes at exactly the right time. For travel agencies like us, having direct flights significantly simplifies tour design. We can easily build three- to six-day packages and incorporate major resorts, theme parks, or all-inclusive leisure products.”

Sun PhuQuoc Airways selected South Korea and Taiwan as its first international destinations due to strong growth momentum and rising travel demand to Phú Quốc - the island recently voted the Best Island in Asia and the third Best Island in the World by Condé Nast Traveler.

According to Agoda, Phú Quốc ranks second among the most-loved destinations for Korean travellers. Data from Phú Quốc International Airport also indicates a 178 per cent increase in Korean arrivals year-on-year. Stunning landscapes, convenient direct flights, and an increasingly diversified ecosystem of leisure experiences, including the Kiss of the Sea show and the Mediterranean-inspired Sunset Town, have driven a social-media trend among Korean visitors on platforms such as Naver, Instagram, and KakaoTalk.

In Taiwan, the surge is even more remarkable. Taiwanese arrivals to Phú Quốc rose from 2,777 in 2023 to 169,421 in 2024, an increase of over 6,000 per cent. Visa-free entry, short flight times, and competitive costs have helped Phú Quốc become a standout choice among new island destinations for Taiwanese travellers.

Nguyen Manh Quan, CEO of Sun PhuQuoc Airways, said: “The Republic of Korea and Taiwan are fast-growing markets with strong demand for beach holidays and an excellent match for Phú Quốc’s resort and entertainment offerings. The partnerships with PAA and Hongyi not only support the rollout of our first international routes but also strengthen the island’s positioning across Northeast Asia.”

From an industry perspective, Nicky Kwok, Business Development Director, SEA, Attractions & Tours at Trip.com, said: “It is extremely rare for a destination group to establish its own airline solely to serve a destination. This demonstrates Sun Group’s strong commitment to developing Phú Quốc into a leading regional tourism hub.”

Representing travel operators, Hong Jung Min, CEO of Hanatour Việt Nam, added: “Phú Quốc now has one of the most complete tourism ecosystems in the region. When airlines, resorts, and entertainment products are all connected, designing competitive all-inclusive packages, especially for the Korean market, becomes significantly easier.”

The direct routes from Phú Quốc to the Republic of Korea and Taiwan are expected to become the airline’s “strategic international gateways”, optimising travel time for Northeast Asian visitors while unlocking new growth opportunities for Phú Quốc’s tourism ecosystem.

Official Booking Channels:

● Website: www.sunphuquocairways.com

● Sun PhuQuoc Airways App:

https://sunphuquocairways.onelink.me/HJo9/507o95g8

● Official ticket offices and authorised sales agents

● Hotline: 1900 1599 | Email: CTO.SPA@sunphuquocairways.com