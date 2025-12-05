Politics & Law
Hà Nội's metro momentum

December 05, 2025 - 10:54
Hà Nội is making bold investments to build a modern urban railway network for a rapidly growing city. Line 3, with its newly completed tunnel breakthrough, marks a major step towards cleaner, faster public transport. These developments lay the groundwork for a more connected, sustainable and future-ready capital.

Snail noodle shop fire kills four in HCM City

The 115 Emergency Centre said it had received six patients in total, of whom four were already in cardiac and respiratory arrest on arrival and were later confirmed dead. Two others remain in intensive care.

