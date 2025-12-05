HCM City hosts final round of Euréka scientific research awards

HCM CITY — The final round of the 27th Euréka Scientific Research Awards is taking place in HCM City this week, showcasing outstanding student-led research initiatives and encouraging the practical application of scientific findings to real-world challenges.

This year’s competition attracted a record 2,179 research projects submitted by more than 7,500 students from 161 universities, colleges and academies nationwide.

Semi-final rounds across 15 research fields were hosted at 16 universities in HCM City.

From these, 192 projects from 84 institutions advanced to the final round, including 36 from HCM City and 48 from other provinces and cities.

In the final round, contestants present their findings and defend their work before scientific councils across 15 fields.

Many submissions demonstrate high scientific value and strong potential for real-world application, with several already transferred or prepared for transfer to organisations and enterprises.

More than 600 experts, including professors, associate professors, PhDs, researchers and specialists from universities, research institutes, government bodies and businesses, participated in evaluating submissions this year.

To foster networking and collaboration, finalists will join four days of shared activities, including scientific presentations, exchange programmes at Nông Lâm University and visits to major historical sites in HCM City. Projects with strong commercial potential will also receive financial support to continue development, commercialisation and technology transfer.

The Euréka Award, co-organised by the HCM City Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union and VNU-HCM, is a prestigious national award honouring creativity, scientific excellence and innovation among students.

The award is supported by the municipal Department of Science and Technology and the Tam Nguyen Viet Charity Fund, with the Youth Centre for Science and Technology Development acting as the standing organiser.

Following its opening ceremony on Friday at Nông Lâm University, the closing and award ceremony are scheduled on Sunday (December 7) at the Việt Nam National University–HCM City (VNU-HCM). — VNS