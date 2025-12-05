Heavy rainfall causes flooding in Lâm Đồng again

LÂM ĐỒNG — Prolonged heavy rain from late on December 3 to early December 4 has caused flooding in several areas of Lâm Đồng Province, including Hàm Thuận, Hàm Liêm, Hồng Sơn, Hàm Thuận Bắc and Lương Sơn.

Several of these areas were heavily affected during the severe flooding in October.

In Hàm Liêm Commune, rain continued into the morning of December 4. Floodwaters entered homes in low-lying areas and along the Cái River, while several rural roads have been cut off by fast-flowing water.

Large areas of dragon fruit, rice and other crops have also been submerged. Residents have moved belongings and livestock to higher ground.

They have also issued warnings urging residents not to travel through heavily flooded sections.

In Hàm Thuận Commune, water levels have risen between 0.5 and 1 metre in several low-lying hamlets.

In Tầm Hưng Hamlet, floodwaters began rising at around 10pm on Tuesday and entered homes by 4am, forcing about 26 households to evacuate.

The Hàm Liêm Commune People’s Committee has mobilised boats, vehicles and local forces to evacuate residents from riverside and low-lying areas, support rescue efforts and help protect property amid rising floodwaters.

Checkpoints have been set up at dangerous locations to prevent people and vehicles from attempting to cross flooded areas. Materials have been prepared to repair damaged roads once conditions allow.

Continuous heavy rain has also led many schools in Hàm Thuận, Hàm Thắng and Lương Sơn to temporarily close for safety.

Several irrigation reservoirs in eastern Lâm Đồng increased water discharge overnight to protect their structures, with downstream communes and wards notified in advance.

According to the Bình Thuận Irrigation Management Company (Lâm Đồng), water levels at the Quao River reservoir continued to rise early on December 4, forcing operators to increase discharge to protect the dam, with further adjustments depending on inflows and downstream conditions.

At the Lòng Sông Reservoir in Tuy Phong Commune, rising upstream flows have prompted operators to increase discharge to 1,200cu.m per second from 4:30am on Wednesday, with further adjustments planned as conditions evolve. — VNS