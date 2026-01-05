Hà Nội's tourism boom during New Year's Holiday

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội experienced a remarkable surge in tourism during the recent New Year's holiday, welcoming an estimated 560,000 visitors over a four day pertiod.

This marks an astonishing increase of about 250 per cent compared to the same period last year, as reported by the Hà Nội Department of Tourism.

Among these visitors, approximately 110,000 were international tourists (an increase of 287 per cent), while around 450,000 were domestic travellers (up 241 per cent). This influx has resulted in an estimated tourism revenue of VNĐ2.1 trillion (US$80 million), a substantial rise of 254 per cent from the previous year.

These statistics reflect a dramatic surge in both visitor numbers and revenue, highlighting Hà Nội's growing appeal. The capital's charm during this festive period can be attributed to the long holiday combined with a diverse array of innovative tourism offerings that artfully blend heritage, traditional culture and modern technology.

The recent influx of international tourists serves as a testament to Hà Nội's allure as a safe, culturally rich destination that continuously reimagines itself. This progress is largely owed to the proactive efforts of local authorities and businesses.

Key areas, such as Hoàn Kiếm Lake, Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, the Temple of Literature and the Old Quarter, have been bustling with activity, particularly during the evenings.

A significant driver of this impressive growth has been a series of large-scale cultural and tourism events. Fireworks displays at five locations, newly launched experiential programs - like the art lighting space around Hoàn Kiếm Lake and Turtle Tower - and the digital exhibition titled 'Radiant Hà Nội - Light and Heritage' have captivated visitors.

Additionally, music and art performances featuring both domestic and international artists have added to the festive atmosphere.

One highlight was the 'Thăng Long Capital' performance at the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, which employed spectacular 3D mapping technology. This innovative approach offered tourists, especially younger audiences, a fresh perspective on the rich heritage, history, and cultural tapestry of Thăng Long - Hà Nội.

Moreover, nocturnal explorations at the Temple of Literature, traditional Tết (Lunar New Year) experiences and spaces highlighting handicrafts and traditional village products drew substantial interest from both local and international tourists.

While the urban heart of Hà Nội thrived with creative tourism products inspired by heritage, the suburban areas also experienced positive results. Traditional craft villages and eco-cultural tourism villages were increasingly popular, reflecting Hà Nội's commitment to sustainable tourism development. This strategy not only alleviates congestion in the city centre but also maximises the potential of suburban regions.

Data from the Hà Nội Department of Tourism highlights significant visitor growth during the 2026 New Year holiday. For instance, Đường Lâm Ancient Village attracted 5,500 visitors; the Dương Xá tourist site in Gia Lâm Commune drew 3,560 visitors; Hà Nội Zoo welcomed 38,350 guests; the Temple of Literature received 22,848 visitors; and the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel Heritage Site had over 9,000 patrons.

With such a positive start to 2026, this growth not only reflects an increasing demand for leisure and cultural experiences but also underscores the effectiveness of proactive measures to develop creative tourism products and promote diverse destinations. These initiatives are key to accelerating the capital's tourism industry at the beginning of the new year.

The bright spots of Vietnamese tourism

The overall tourism landscape in Việt Nam for 2025 ended on a high note, showing distinct growth in numerous localities with record visitor numbers and revenues. Noteworthy among these are HCM City, Hà Nội, and An Giang, which stand out as the country’s top performers.

According to the National Tourism Administration, by the end of 2025, the industry had welcomed approximately 22 million international visitors (a 25 per cent increase) and served 130 million domestic travellers (an 8 per cent rise), generating a total revenue of VNĐ1 trillion ($38.1 million), 12 per cent growth compared to the previous year.

HCM City led the nation in tourist numbers, receiving over 53.5 million visitors, of which an estimated 8.5 million were international travellers - an increase of nearly 40 per cent from 2024. Hà Nội ranked second with 33.7 million visitors, reflecting a 21 per cent increase, including around 7.8 million international visitors (up 23 per cent). Total tourism revenue for Hà Nội reached approximately VNĐ134 trillion ($5.1 billion), marking a 22 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

An Giang emerged as a 'new star' in Vietnamese tourism, ranking third with a total of 24.1 million visitors, surpassing Quảng Ninh. Despite facing severe historical floods, Đà Nẵng still made a significant impact with more than 17.3 million overnight visitors (a 15 per cent increase), including over 7.6 million international tourists - demonstrating a 25 per cent increase - along with a total tourism revenue of approximately VNĐ60 trillion ($2.3 billion), a 21 per cent increase from the previous year.

Following this top tier are localities like Quảng Ninh, Lâm Đồng, Ninh Bình, Thanh Hóa, Khánh Hòa and Quảng Trị, which also reported impressive visitor statistics.

In terms of revenue, HCM City achieved approximately VNĐ260 trillion ($9.9 billion) (a 36 per cent increase), while Hà Nội reached VNĐ120.6 trillion ($4.6 billion) (a 21 per cent increase from 2024), solidifying their top positions.

Experts attribute the sustained performance of these two major cities in visitor numbers and revenue to the numerous national-level events held in 2025.

Looking ahead to 2026, both HCM City and Hà Nội have set ambitious tourism targets. HCM City aims to attract 61 million visitors - including 11 million international tourists - with a total tourism revenue target of VNĐ330 trillion ($12.5 billion).

Hà Nội, meanwhile, is targeting 35.8 million visitors, including 8.6 million international travellers and 27.2 million domestic travellers, with revenue expected to exceed VNĐ160 trillion ($6.1 billion).

At a national level, Việt Nam's tourism sector, as stated by the Director of the Vietnam National Tourism Administration, Nguyễn Trùng Khánh, aspires to welcome approximately 25 million international tourists and serve 150 million domestic travellers in 2026, aiming for total tourism revenue to reach VNĐ1,125 trillion ($42.8 billion) - marking an increase of 11-13 per cent over 2025. VNS