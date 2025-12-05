Hà Nội metro rolls out biometric ticketing across Cát Linh–Hà Đông Metro Line

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội’s first metro line Cát Linh–Hà Đông officially began operating an automated ticket control system on Friday morning, integrating electronic identification, biometric verification and cashless payment options for passengers as part of the capital’s broader push towards smarter public transport.

The launch marks a major step forward in the transport sector’s digital transformation agenda, aiming to improve user experience and strengthen management efficiency across the city’s public transport services.

Hà Nội Metro Co. Ltd said the fully synchronised system has been installed at all stations and features multi-standard ticket readers, AI-powered cameras, smart control panels, servers and security layers meeting international standards.

Passengers can now use a wide range of cashless payment methods including chip-based ID cards, QR codes, international bank cards (Visa) and other electronic payment options.

The company said the automated system also provides an important foundation for future modernisation of the metro network.

Its open architecture allows data integration with central operations hubs and the national digital identification platform, helping to build a shared data resource for urban transport management.

Khuất Việt Hùng, Chairman of the Members’ Council of the company, said the system was the result of Plan 428, which was jointly implemented by the Ministry of Construction, the Ministry of Public Security and the Hà Nội People’s Committee.

“The objective is to modernise the ticketing system, improve security and safety and provide passengers with greater convenience,” Hùng said.

The system underwent a full-line trial from August 20, 2025, attracting nearly 71,000 registered users and more than 344,000 uses.

By November 18, the entire transition was completed without disrupting passenger services.

“This was a crucial preparation phase and enables the company to confidently begin full operation from today,” he added.

He said that alongside technological upgrades the operator has strengthened staff training and updated ticket inspection procedures to suit biometric recognition and automated payment systems.

A timely step

Deputy Minister of Public Security Nguyễn Văn Long tested the system using a chip-based ID card at the launch event.

He said integrating digital identification, biometric verification and cashless payment is a timely step in national digital transformation objectives and enhances security, safety and convenience for public transport users.

Connecting with the VNeID platform, he said, would support rapid detection of irregular activity, prevent fraud and reinforce social order and safety across the urban transport network.

Colonel Vũ Trọng Dự of the ministry’s Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order said the automated ticketing system represents a significant advancement in public transport management.

The department has worked with the company to deploy multi-layered security measures that protect citizens’ privacy while ensuring data safety.

“The system on the Cát Linh–Hà Đông line is an important testing ground for integration into a broader smart transport ecosystem, ensuring transparent, safe and convenient management,” he said.

Vice Chairman of Hà Nội People’s Committee Trương Việt Dũng also praised the completion of phase one of a new traffic management model within just five months.

He highlighted three key achievements.

First, Hà Nội has for the first time applied biometric identification for all passengers on the line, laying the groundwork for identity-based real-time traffic management.

Second, passengers now benefit from an open international payment system using QR codes, EMV cards, Apple Pay and e-wallets, removing the need to queue for paper tickets. Digital ID and VNeID integration also improves accessibility for priority groups.

Third, all technology from digital ID and biometrics to operating software was developed by Vietnamese companies, enabling the city to maintain control over its infrastructure, ensure data security and reduce reliance on foreign technology.

For phase two, he told the company to focus on three pillars of integrating AFC (automated fare collection) with VNeID and the National Ticketing Platform, unifying AFC systems for the lines of Cát Linh–Hà Đông (Metro Line 1) and Nhổn–Hà Nội Station (Metro Line 2), and linking the entire public transport ecosystem including buses, national railway stations, car parks and the city’s intermodal ticketing system. — VNS