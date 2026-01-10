Việt Nam detains foreign suspect sought for organising illegal migration

TUYÊN QUANG — Vietnamese police have arrested a Chinese national who was the subject of an international arrest warrant, detaining him while he was attempting to flee the country, authorities said.

The suspect, Fan Mingzhen, also known by his Vietnamese name Phạm Minh Chấn, was wanted by police in Heze City, Shandong Province (China), for allegedly organising illegal cross-border migration.

Chinese authorities had requested Việt Nam’s assistance in locating and apprehending him, according to Vietnamese police.

Police in the northern province of Tuyên Quang said Fan, a Chinese citizen who had been living in the province, was arrested in the early hours of January 7 in Lai Châu Province, near Việt Nam’s north-western border, as he was travelling toward Laos.

Police said the suspect had used multiple methods to evade detection, including concealing his identity, frequently changing residences and moving between provinces to avoid arrest.

The operation was led by Tuyên Quang Provincial Police in coordination with immigration authorities and specialised units under Việt Nam’s Ministry of Public Security.

Vietnamese authorities said they are completing legal procedures to transfer the suspect to Chinese law enforcement agencies in accordance with bilateral cooperation mechanisms. — VNS