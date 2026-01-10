Military mobilises maximum forces to complete housing campaign on January 10

HÀ NỘI — The General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army on January 9 issued an urgent dispatch calling for the maximum mobilisation of personnel and equipment to complete the Quang Trung Campaign, which focuses on rebuilding houses for residents affected by natural disasters.

Under the document, Military Regions 4, 5 and 7; Army Corps 34; the Air Defence–Air Force and Navy; and other forces, are requested to continue strictly implementing the directions of the General Staff to accelerate the work.

Home rebuilding must be completed on January 10, and no later than January 12, the dispatch said, saying under no circumstances should progress be delayed.

Military Regions 4, 5 and 7 are assigned to direct provincial and municipal military commands to closely coordinate with local Party committees, authorities and relevant units to organise handover ceremonies, reflecting the close bonds between the army and the people.

They are also tasked with promptly coordinating and deploying forces to assist localities in environmental cleanup at the request of local authorities.

The General Staff further asked the units to review the Quang Trung Campaign, compiling reports on the mobilisation of financial resources, materials, equipment and essential supplies provided to households upon the handover of new homes.

Commendation and reward procedures should be carried out for collectives and individuals with outstanding performance during the campaign. — VNA/VNS