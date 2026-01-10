Việt Nam tightens oversight of fishing fleets amid EU scrutiny on illegal fishing

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has ordered coastal provinces and cities to tighten oversight of fishing vessels, clean up inconsistent data and accelerate digital monitoring systems, as Việt Nam steps up efforts to curb illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

The directives were issued following the 29th meeting of the national steering committee on IUU fishing held earlier this week.

Deputy PM Hà, who chairs the committee, acknowledged progress made by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and law-enforcement agencies, including the submission of an updated national report on IUU prevention to the European Commission.

At the same time, he warned that weaknesses in data reporting and enforcement continue to undermine Việt Nam’s efforts, particularly discrepancies in figures on vessels entering and leaving ports and the handling of administrative violations.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment was instructed to stop relying solely on local reports and to introduce random checks to verify accuracy.

Provincial authorities were told they would be held directly accountable for the completeness and reliability of their data, which must be regularly updated and linked to enforcement outcomes.

The Deputy PM also called for inspections to be substantive rather than procedural, saying ministries should move quickly from meetings to implementation.

Inspection teams sent to provinces must produce clear findings, identify legal responsibilities and avoid vague conclusions, he said.

A major focus of the meeting was Việt Nam’s push to digitalise fisheries management, including electronic fishing logbooks, vessel monitoring systems (VMS) and national data platforms.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment was ordered to publicly disclose access to its digital systems, including apps and data portals, so that international partners can independently verify reported information.

New legal provisions requiring electronic logbooks for all fishing vessels are to be finalised this month, with penalties applied after a 45-day transition period to allow for technical readiness.

The Ministry of Science and Technology, working with state-owned telecoms groups VNPT and Viettel, was tasked with independently assessing whether the systems are fully operational, including data connectivity and offline functionality, and reporting to the Prime Minister by mid-January.

Deputy PM Hà also ordered an urgent nationwide review of so-called 'three-no' vessels – boats lacking registration, inspection or operating licences – including those whose registrations have been revoked but may still be active.

Authorities must clarify how many such vessels remain, where they are operating and who is responsible for managing them, and report the findings to the prime minister by January 15.

Provinces including An Giang and Cà Mau were instructed to resolve outstanding cases of vessels that have illegally fished in foreign waters and are eligible for sanctions.

Where crew members have returned to Việt Nam but cannot be traced, provincial leaders will be held responsible for coordinating enforcement.

Seafood exporters shipping to Europe were ordered to complete self-assessments and corrective actions and report compliance by January 12.

Companies found to have violated traceability or origin rules during inspections could face severe penalties, including criminal charges if warranted.

The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) was urged to play a stronger monitoring role, particularly among processors and exporters considered at risk of facilitating violations, and to cooperate with authorities if fraud is detected. — VNS