General director of food firm arrested over diseased pork scandal

HẢI PHÒNG — The Hải Phòng City Police Department has announced the emergency arrest of Trương Sỹ Toàn, General Director of Hạ Long Canned Food Joint Stock Company (HALONG CANFOCO), in connection with a major food safety scandal.

Toàn, 57, a resident of Quảng Ninh Province, was detained on Saturday alongside three employees from the company’s Quality Management Office. Investigators allege that Toàn held direct responsibility for the collection, processing, and storage of pork infected with African Swine Fever (ASF).

The suspects consist of Phạm Thị Thúy Lan, 46, deputy head of the office; Bùi Thị Thoan, 47; and Lại Thị Thanh Hương, 52, both of whom were in charge of inspecting the quality of raw materials upon entry.

The police said the individuals played roles in the inspection and assessment of pork quality before it was warehoused and fed into the production process.

Earlier, during the course of the investigation, the local police dismantled a network involved in the purchase, transportation and processing of pork infected with African swine fever.

A search of the company’s warehouse led to the seizure of approximately 130 tonnes of diseased pork.

The police also determined that from the contaminated meat brought into the facility, the company had processed more than 1.7 tonnes of finished paté products.

In addition, several other products manufactured by the company tested positive for African swine fever virus, including more than four tonnes of spring rolls, over three tonnes of special spring rolls, and more than 13 tonnes of pork skin.

More than eight tonnes of frozen chicken skin were also found to be positive for Salmonella spp., a bacterium that causes intestinal disease.

The police has initiated criminal proceedings and charged nine individuals in connection with violations of food safety regulations.

All seized goods have been destroyed in accordance with regulations.

Authorities are broadening the scope of the investigation to determine the specific responsbility of all involved parties and ensure the case is prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The company is headquartered at 71 Lê Lai Street, Ngô Quyền Ward, in the city.— VNS