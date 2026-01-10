Military completes construction of 100 new homes for flood victims in Gia Lai

GIA LAI — Military Region 5, in coordination with the Gia Lai Province People’s Committee, held a ceremony in the central province’s Tuy Phước Đông Commune on Saturday to hand over 57 newly built houses, officially completing the construction of 100 new homes for local residents affected by recent storms and floods under the Prime Minister-initiated Quang Trung Campaign.

From December 1, 2025, units under the Ministry of National Defence, Military Region 5, and the Gia Lai Military Command deployed 590 teams comprising 8,189 officers, soldiers, and militia members.

They helped build 610 new houses and repair 314 others for flood-hit residents in Đắk Lắk, Gia Lai, Khánh Hòa, Quảng Ngãi and Đà Nẵng.

In Gia Lai alone, Army Corps 34 was responsible for building 64 houses, Naval Region 3 constructed six, and the provincial Military Command completed 30.

All houses were built to the “three-solid” technical standard, namely solid foundations, frames and roofs, ensuring durability and suitability for local living conditions.

All projects were completed on schedule and put into effective use, marking the successful completion of the Quang Trung Campaign in the province.

At the ceremony, Standing Vice Chairman of the Gia Lai People’s Committee Nguyễn Tuấn Thanh said the newly handed-over houses were not merely built with bricks, stone and cement, but also with the trust of the people in the Party, the sense of responsibility of local authorities, the sweat and dedication of officers and soldiers, and the spirit of solidarity within the community.

Each home will serve as a new shelter and a firm mainstay, enabling families to overcome hardship and look forward with confidence to a better future, he added.

On this occasion, the Command of Military Region 5, together with the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee, and Military Command of Gia Lai, presented essential goods as gifts to the families receiving new homes.— VNA/VNS