Digestive disorders on the rise among young people, Thanh Hóa health campaign finds

Local residents arrived to register for complimentary health screenings. — Photos courtesy of Manulife

THANH HÓA — Following its stop in Hải Phòng, the Manulife's "Healthy Living Every Day 2025" campaign continued in Thanh Hóa at the end of November, offering more than 1,000 free medical check-ups to local residents.

The event is part of the "Choose Green for Health - For a Truly Healthy Việt Nam” initiative, organised by Manulife in collaboration with the Vietnam Young Physicians Association, with the goal of enhancing community awareness of digestive health.

Crowds seek free medical services

From early morning, long lines formed at the Hạc Thành Convention Centre as residents, including the elderly, veterans and a significant number of young adults aged 25 to 45, arrived to register for complimentary health screenings.

Attendees received a comprehensive range of examinations such as general internal check-ups; blood sugar, lipid and uric acid tests; abdominal ultrasound; electrocardiogram; chest X-ray; bone density measurements; and ENT assessments. The programme also offered screening for Helicobacter pylori - a common cause of stomach-related illnesses - and recommended gastrointestinal cancer screening for individuals with abnormal symptoms.

A key feature of this year’s event was the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into the diagnostic process. Using questionnaire data and rapid test results, AI tools helped evaluate participants’ risk of non-communicable diseases and potential gastrointestinal cancers. In addition to diagnostic services, doctors provided guidance on nutrition and physical activity, and prescribed medications when necessary.

Many residents undergo blood tests during the event.

Lê Thị Trang, permanent vice president of the Thanh Hóa Youth Union, said the programme offers local residents valuable access to high-quality healthcare services, particularly for workers who often lack the opportunity for regular check-ups.

She noted that this year’s event also helps raise awareness among young people about digestive-related conditions, which are becoming increasingly common and require greater attention.

Digestive disorders increasingly common among young adults

Health experts at the event reported that a significant number of young participants were showing signs of digestive diseases, including H. pylori infections, gastritis, acid reflux and other gastrointestinal disorders.

Đào Thị Hương, a doctor from Central Hospital 71, said many first-time visitors were unexpectedly diagnosed with H. pylori.

“What is concerning is that most of them were unaware of the infection, unintentionally putting family members at risk through daily eating habits,” she said.

She noted that more people under the age of 40 required thorough screening due to the potential for serious complications. According to Hương, hectic work schedules, skipped meals, processed foods, lack of sleep and shift work are major factors straining the digestive health of young adults.

For many attendees, the programme served as an important alert.

A young man has his blood pressure checked at the event.

Phan Thị Hạnh of Sầm Sơn Ward, who tested positive for H. pylori, said she often experienced mild bloating and stomach discomfort but assumed it was due to eating something unsuitable.

“The doctor recommended an endoscopy to check for ulcer risks. Without this programme, I probably would have continued ignoring my symptoms,” she said.

Early screening remains key

Data collected at the campaign points to a broader trend: young Vietnamese are increasingly affected by digestive issues linked to fast-paced, industrialised lifestyles. Early detection remains the most effective way to prevent complications.

In addition to diagnostic services, doctors provided guidance on nutrition and physical activity, and prescribed medications when necessary.

The "Healthy Living Every Day 2025" compaign offers communities access to modern medical services close to home, while promoting proactive healthcare habits. Thanh Hóa is the second stop in the national series, following Hải Phòng, with upcoming events planned for Hà Nội and HCM City.

With a long-term commitment to community health, Manulife and the Vietnam Young Physicians Association plan to continue expanding free medical screening initiatives, applying technology to health assessments and encouraging early check-up habits for a healthier population. — VNS