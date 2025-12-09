Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Vietnamese film “Red Rain” warmly received by international audiences

December 09, 2025 - 08:29
Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain) produced by the People’s Army Cinema has received enthusiastic applause from international audiences at the Việt Nam Film Week – The Journey of Light, which is undeway at the Le Grand Rex cinema in Paris.

 

“Red Rain” is among the 17 outstanding films screened at the “Vietnam Film Week – The Journey of Light”. Photo qdnd.vn

HÀ NỘI — Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain) produced by the People’s Army Cinema has received enthusiastic applause from international audiences at the Việt Nam Film Week – The Journey of Light, which is undeway at the Le Grand Rex cinema in Paris.

The event from December 5, co-organised by the Việt Nam Film Development Association (VFDA) and the Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts (AVSE Global) with support from the Vietnamese Embassy in France, showcases 17 outstanding films demonstrating the diversity and creativity of contemporary Vietnamese cinema.

Screenings of Red Rain have attracted large numbers of overseas Vietnamese, cinema professionals, and French audiences. Members of the production crew have also engaged in discussions with experts and viewers, deepening understanding of Vietnamese film-making and its artistic message.

According to the organisers, the week-long programme offers a rich mix of activities and is expected to welcome thousands of visitors from 23 countries, helping create a vibrant space of cultural exchange among film lovers of France and the overseas Vietnamese community. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Chinese tourism to Việt Nam surges, driving economic and cultural exchange

Chinese tourist arrivals to Việt Nam have surged sharply over the past two years, signalling a strong recovery in the market and reinforcing China’s position as one of Việt Nam’s most important tourism partners. In the first 11 months of 2025, Việt Nam welcomed nearly 4.8 million Chinese visitors, representing 25.1 per cent of all international arrivals.
Life & Style

Việt Nam Film Week conquers Parisian audience

Seventeen notable Vietnamese films have been selected, including works recognised at major international film festivals, winners of Việt Nam’s top national awards and new films that have become cultural and social phenomena in the country.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom