Vietnamese film “Red Rain” warmly received by international audiences

HÀ NỘI — Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain) produced by the People’s Army Cinema has received enthusiastic applause from international audiences at the Việt Nam Film Week – The Journey of Light, which is undeway at the Le Grand Rex cinema in Paris.

The event from December 5, co-organised by the Việt Nam Film Development Association (VFDA) and the Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts (AVSE Global) with support from the Vietnamese Embassy in France, showcases 17 outstanding films demonstrating the diversity and creativity of contemporary Vietnamese cinema.

Screenings of Red Rain have attracted large numbers of overseas Vietnamese, cinema professionals, and French audiences. Members of the production crew have also engaged in discussions with experts and viewers, deepening understanding of Vietnamese film-making and its artistic message.

According to the organisers, the week-long programme offers a rich mix of activities and is expected to welcome thousands of visitors from 23 countries, helping create a vibrant space of cultural exchange among film lovers of France and the overseas Vietnamese community. — VNA/VNS