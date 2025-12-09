Việt Nam’s tallest lighthouse classified as historical monument

LÂM ĐỒNG — The Kê Gà Lighthouse, recognised as the tallest lighthouse in Việt Nam, has just been classified as a provincial historical and architectural relic by the People's Committee of Lâm Đồng Province.

Located on Kê Gà Island in Tân Thành Commune, the construction is one of the oldest lighthouses of remarkable architectural grandeur and plays a crucial role in ensuring maritime safety in Việt Nam.

The 44-m lighthouse was constructed by the French in February 1897, featuring 184 spiral staircase steps and a light range of 22 nautical miles. It was completed in 1899.

It has been in operation since 1900 and continues to operate today, and has been recognised by the Vietnam Records Organisation (Vietkings) as the tallest lighthouse in the country

It is an ancient architectural structure with unique artistic value, built of granite, featuring an octagonal cylindrical design with a sturdy structure, showcasing the distinctive features of 19th-century French architecture.

For over a century, the lighthouse has become a steasdfast coastal landmark, an irreplaceable spiritual anchor for the ships navigating the southern seas.

However, behind that magnificent architectural beauty lies an unforgettable tragic story, where 86 builders lost their lives and now rest forever at the foot of the lighthouse, which currently has a shrine at its base.

The light of Kê Gà has a distinctive pattern that is unmistakable – three short flashes followed by one long flash, with a cycle of 20 seconds. Although technology has evolved from the tungsten filament lamps of the French to the modern solar lights from the US, the maximum range of 22 nautical miles has always been maintained, steadfastly guiding the way.

According to Mai Thị Ngọc Ảnh, chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Tân Thành Commune, the Kê Gà Lighthouse is one of the unique symbols of the locality. This structure holds special significance in terms of history, architecture, and culture.

“The recognition of Kê Gà Lighthouse as a provincial historical heritage is not only a source of pride for the local people but also a profound acknowledgment from the province of the value of a structure over a hundred years old, closely linked to the journey of development of the homeland and the country,” she said.

Despite the effects of nature in the harsh coastal region, the structure has remained almost intact for nearly 130 years. This lighthouse not only stands out for its historical and unique architectural value but also captivates visitors due to the pristine and poetic natural scenery.

Surrounding Kê Gà Island are natural rocky beaches with unique shapes, clear blue waters and fresh air, making it an ideal destination for tourists who enjoy exploration and experiences.

Võ Thành Huy, deputy director of the Provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, noted Tân Thành Commune would continue to preserve and effectively promote the value of the Kê Gà Lighthouse.

“This will contribute to boosting tourism and positively impacting the local economic and social development,” he said.

He called for the establishment of a Management Board to protect and enhance the sustainable value of the lighthouse.

“Especially, the landmark should be developed as a green, clean, and beautiful destination, contributing positively to the development of Tân Thành Commune and Lâm Đồng Province.

“In addition, the locality needs to enhance communication and encourage businesses, organisations, and individuals to collaborate in supporting resources, alongside state budget funds, to invest in restoring, preserving, and improving the landscape environment of the lighthouse.

“At the same time, it is essential to ensure safe, orderly, civilised, and polite transportation services for locals and tourists visiting the Kê Gà Lighthouse, creating the image of it as a welcoming and friendly destination." — VNS