Việt Nam’s marine tourism honoured at World Cruise Awards

HÀ NỘI — Grand Pioneers, a Vietnamese cruise line operated by Việt Thuận Group, has been honoured as the World’s Best Green Cruise Line at the World Cruise Awards, often referred to as the 'Oscars of the global cruise industry'. This marks the second time the brand has received this prestigious title.

At the awards ceremony held in Bahrain on December 6, Grand Pioneers also secured the esteemed title of Asia’s Best Cruise Line 2025 for the first time.

This remarkable double victory marks a significant milestone for Việt Nam’s marine tourism, demonstrating that a Vietnamese cruise line can stand alongside, and even surpass, the world’s most established names.

For the first time in the history of the awards, a Vietnamese brand has triumphed in both of the event’s most highly regarded categories — achievements typically dominated by global giants like Disney Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line and Virgin Voyages.

Retaining the World’s Best Green Cruise Line title for both 2024 and 2025 highlights Grand Pioneers’ steadfast commitment to sustainability, operational excellence and the protection of Hạ Long Bay's marine environment. It is a testament to the increasing competitiveness of Việt Nam’s cruise industry on the world stage.

According to the World Cruise Awards expert council, Grand Pioneers excelled across several key criteria: compliance with world-leading environmental standards, advanced wastewater treatment technology, the longest and most distinctive continuous heritage itinerary across the UNESCO-listed Hạ Long Bay, international standard operations and world-class guest experience.

Lương Thế Tuyên, deputy director of Việt Thuận Group, the investor behind the Grand Pioneers twin-vessel project, said: “Hạ Long Bay is a priceless heritage, not only for Việt Nam but the world. We believe that we can only exist if we protect the environment, and we can only grow if we honour the value of heritage. This philosophy guides every decision, every service and every product we bring to life.”

“Being named the World’s Best Green Cruise Line for two consecutive years reflects the strategic vision of our leadership, particularly Chairman Trịnh Trung Úy, and the dedication of our crews and staff throughout Việt Thuận Group," he added.

“The addition of the Asia award strengthens our confidence as we expand our routes and elevate Vietnamese marine tourism to new heights."

In Hạ Long Bay, Grand Pioneers currently operates a three-day, two-night itinerary called ‘The Legacy Journey’, a comprehensive UNESCO heritage route selected by Quảng Ninh Province as a model for sustainable tourism.

Both vessels were built to VR-SB marine standards, enabling safe operation across all waters in Hạ Long Bay. This certification serves as the foundation for the group’s plan to develop a coastal cruise route in Việt Nam, bringing the richness of Vietnamese maritime heritage to travellers across the country.

“When every detail is crafted with care, when sustainability is embedded in every step, Vietnamese products can absolutely stand among the world’s finest. This achievement is a source of pride for Việt Nam’s marine tourism,” Tuyên said.

“The recognition at the World Cruise Awards 2025 is expected to attract a greater influx of luxury international travellers, enhance Việt Nam’s competitiveness against regional cruise destinations and accelerate Việt Thuận Group’s long-term vision of developing both the Vietnam Coastal Heritage Journey and, ultimately, a Global Heritage Journey — contributing meaningfully to the elevation of Việt Nam’s marine tourism industry.” — VNS