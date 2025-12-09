Politics & Law
Getting happy in Hà Nội

December 09, 2025 - 16:00
Thousands flocked to downtown Hà Nội for the first-ever Vietnam Happy Fest, celebrating happiness, family values and community spirit. Highlights included a mass wedding of 80 couples marking 80 years of Independence, Freedom and Happiness and a grand procession showcasing traditional wedding customs and historical costumes from the Nguyễn Dynasty to the 1990s.

Việt Nam’s marine tourism honoured at World Cruise Awards

For the first time in the history of the awards, a Vietnamese brand has triumphed in both of the event’s most highly regarded categories -- achievements typically dominated by global giants like Disney Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line and Virgin Voyages.
Chinese tourism to Việt Nam surges, driving economic and cultural exchange

Chinese tourist arrivals to Việt Nam have surged sharply over the past two years, signalling a strong recovery in the market and reinforcing China’s position as one of Việt Nam’s most important tourism partners. In the first 11 months of 2025, Việt Nam welcomed nearly 4.8 million Chinese visitors, representing 25.1 per cent of all international arrivals.

