Getting happy in Hà Nội

Thousands flocked to downtown Hà Nội for the first-ever Vietnam Happy Fest, celebrating happiness, family values and community spirit. Highlights included a mass wedding of 80 couples marking 80 years of Independence, Freedom and Happiness and a grand procession showcasing traditional wedding customs and historical costumes from the Nguyễn Dynasty to the 1990s.
For the first time in the history of the awards, a Vietnamese brand has triumphed in both of the event’s most highly regarded categories -- achievements typically dominated by global giants like Disney Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line and Virgin Voyages.
From the 20th of the ninth lunar month until the 10th of the 10th lunar month, ragworms fill the beaches, riversides and rice paddies of Quảng Ninh, Hải Dương, Hải Phòng and Thái Bình (now part of enlarged Hưng Yên Province).
Located on Kê Gà Island in Tân Thành Commune, the construction is one of the tallest lighthouses with significant architectural grandeur and plays a crucial role in ensuring maritime safety in Việt Nam.
The launch of the Vietnamese edition of 'Running Toward Mystery: The Adventure of an Unconventional Life' offers local readers a chance to engage with the extraordinary life journey of Venerable Tenzin Priyadarshi Rinpoche, a Buddhist monk-scholar whose memoir explores enlightenment, mentorship, and the search for meaning.
Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain) produced by the People’s Army Cinema has received enthusiastic applause from international audiences at the Việt Nam Film Week – The Journey of Light, which is undeway at the Le Grand Rex cinema in Paris.
The World T.E.A Fest 2025 drew nearly 60,000 visitors over the course of a month, offering a rich programme of cultural, economic and diplomatic activities that highlighted the heritage of Việt Nam’s tea industry.
Chinese tourist arrivals to Việt Nam have surged sharply over the past two years, signalling a strong recovery in the market and reinforcing China’s position as one of Việt Nam’s most important tourism partners. In the first 11 months of 2025, Việt Nam welcomed nearly 4.8 million Chinese visitors, representing 25.1 per cent of all international arrivals.