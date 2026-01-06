Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Nha Trang beach bar inspected after staff allegedly threatened tourists

January 06, 2026 - 12:21
The two foreign tourists appeared to be intoxicated and had allegedly harassed a female staff member, according to the bar’s representative.
The incident took place in Nha Trang Ward, Khánh Hòa Province over the New Year holiday. — Photo plo.vn

KHÁNH HÒA — A beachside bar in the popular tourist destination Nha Trang was inspected by local authorities on Monday evening, following an incident in which the bar’s staff allegedly threatened foreign tourists with a shovel. 

A 20-second-long video had earlier been circulated on local social media, showing a group of men in blue uniforms from the BlueSea Beach & Bar using a shovel to threaten two foreign tourists standing on a pedestrian walkway. 

A different video angle showed another bar staff member subsequently picking up a folding chair in an apparent attempt to threaten and chase away the group of tourists.

Speaking to local media, a representative from the beachside bar on Trần Phú Street confirmed that the incident took place over the recent New Year holiday. 

According to the bar’s representative, the two foreign tourists appeared to be intoxicated and had allegedly harassed a female staff member. Several male employees then intervened, and an argument ensued.

“Our staff lost their composure and picked up a shovel and chair to threaten the tourists. The restaurant’s representative later met with them to apologise, and the girlfriend of the male tourist accepted the apology.

"We have disciplined one employee and taken corrective measures following the incident,” the representative said. — VNS

Nha Trang Bay Khánh Hoà Province

see also

More on this story

Society

HCM City puts residents at centre of urban development

HCM City has consistently put residents at the centre of land recovery and urban development projects, with a focus on fair compensation, resettlement and comprehensive livelihood support to build social consensus and ensure sustainable growth.
Society

Việt Nam’s uphill battle to green its roads

With millions of vehicles crowding urban roads and air quality repeatedly slipping into hazardous levels, Việt Nam’s green transport transition is becoming less a technical challenge than a social and infrastructure test.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom