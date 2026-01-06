Nha Trang beach bar inspected after staff allegedly threatened tourists

KHÁNH HÒA — A beachside bar in the popular tourist destination Nha Trang was inspected by local authorities on Monday evening, following an incident in which the bar’s staff allegedly threatened foreign tourists with a shovel.

A 20-second-long video had earlier been circulated on local social media, showing a group of men in blue uniforms from the BlueSea Beach & Bar using a shovel to threaten two foreign tourists standing on a pedestrian walkway.

A different video angle showed another bar staff member subsequently picking up a folding chair in an apparent attempt to threaten and chase away the group of tourists.

Speaking to local media, a representative from the beachside bar on Trần Phú Street confirmed that the incident took place over the recent New Year holiday.

According to the bar’s representative, the two foreign tourists appeared to be intoxicated and had allegedly harassed a female staff member. Several male employees then intervened, and an argument ensued.

“Our staff lost their composure and picked up a shovel and chair to threaten the tourists. The restaurant’s representative later met with them to apologise, and the girlfriend of the male tourist accepted the apology.

"We have disciplined one employee and taken corrective measures following the incident,” the representative said. — VNS