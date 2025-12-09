Ancient town to host Hội An-Japan Cultural Exchange

HỘI AN – Hội An will celebrate its long-standing links with Japan through a vibrant programme of exhibitions and performances when the annual Hội An–Japan Cultural Exchange returns to the ancient town from December 26 to 28.

The town’s Centre for the Conservation of World Heritage said the opening ceremony will begin at 7.30pm on December 26 at An Hội Sculpture Park on the Hoài River bank.

Now in its third decade, the three-day festival is regarded as the most significant people-to-people event between Vietnamese and Japanese communities in Hội An. This year’s programme includes a Japanese doll exhibition at the Japanese Culture Gallery at 6 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai Street, open from 9am to 9pm on the first day. A Việt Nam–Japan bonsai art exchange and a photography display will be staged at An Hội Sculpture Park and the Japanese Bridge.

Visitors can also join the ‘trace of old Japan’ tour, which highlights historic Japanese influences through preserved architecture in the Old Quarter and the centuries-old tombs of Japanese merchants who once lived and traded in the town

The Japanese Culture Gallery will offer a Vietnamese-Japanese cultural experience space with Japanese calligraphy, Sakai tea making, origami paper folding, a Hizen porcelain exhibition in Trần Phú and Minh Khai streets and the traditional Futon Daiko parade in the town.

The reenactment of a 17th century wedding procession held for Vietnamese Princess Ngọc Hoa and Japanese businessman Araki Sotaro will be organised from 5pm in the old quarter on December 27.

The wedding was successfully re-enacted on stage by the premiere of the Opera ‘Princess Anio’ on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam-Japan diplomatic ties in 2022.

Japanese experts from the Institute of International Culture and Showa Women’s University of Japan said the relationship between the Japanese community and Hội An was built 400 years ago when Japanese traders settled in the busy port town, making it their second home.

The local community in Hội An has preserved three tombs of Japanese traders who died in the town in the 17th century in Cẩm Châu Commune.

Tani Yajirobei is believed to have died in 1647 and his records include some of the oldest and clearest information related to his life, including a love affair with a local woman.

Japanese experts from the Japan International Co-operation Agency JICA have provided significant support in partnership with Hội An in the restoration of the Japanese Bridge.

Hội An ancient town and Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary, both UNESCO recognised World Cultural Heritage Sites in the former Quảng Nam Province, now merged with Đà Nẵng City, also marked the 26th anniversary of their world heritage status, 1999–25. VNS