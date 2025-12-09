Việt Nam to host first-ever national-level Breaking–HipHop showcase

HÀ NỘI — For the first time, Việt Nam will host the 2025 National Breaking – HipHop Showcase and Multi-Discipline Street Dance Mass Performance at Hồ Xuân Hương Indoor Stadium in HCM City from December 26-28.

The landmark event is organised by the Việt Nam Recreational E-sports Association (VIRESA) in coordination with leading experts in the field, promising to deliver a high-energy sports-art festival where street culture meets elite performance standards.

According to Khánh Thi, Vice President of VIRESA and head of the Organising Committee, the championship aims to elevate the Street Dance movement in Việt Nam in a sustainable and professional direction. It also provides dancers with a competitive playground to sharpen their skills, test their limits in real battles, exchange experience, and engage with a professional judging system.

The competition will feature a wide range of categories, including Breaking, HipHop, Popping, Power Move, Toprock, Footwork, HipHop Pro and HipHop Newbie, alongside showcase performances for multi-discipline street dance routines. All events are built on transparent criteria aligned with international standards.

The judging panel brings together many influential figures in Việt Nam’s Street Dance and Breaking community, including Phuoc Lee, Maitinhvi, Mai Thiên Quân, SnoopGee, Bgirl Shun, CK Animation and Bin Pop.

Riding on the strong momentum of street dance culture and backed by professional organisation, the 2025 National Breaking – HipHop Showcase and Multi-Discipline Street Dance Mass Performance are expected to become a major milestone, helping to position Việt Nam on the regional Street Dance map and spotlight the country’s fast-rising urban dance scene. — VNA/VNS