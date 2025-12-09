Sài Gòn Notre Dame Cathedral unveils newly crafted crosses after major restoration milestone

HCM CITY — Sài Gòn Notre Dame Cathedral marked a key milestone on Monday in its long-running restoration as Archbishop Joseph Nguyễn Năng blessed two newly crafted crosses that will eventually crown the landmark’s twin towers.

On the evening of December 8, at Sài Gòn Notre Dame Cathedral (the Notre Dame Cathedral Basilica), Archbishop Joseph Nguyễn Năng, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of HCM City, solemnly blessed the cathedral’s two newly crafted crosses, marking the basic completion of one of the most important components in the Notre Dame Cathedral restoration project.

Father Ignatio Hồ Văn Xuân, Vicar General of the Archdiocese of HCM City and Parish Priest cum Head of the Restoration Board, said that in June 2023 the two large crosses that had crowned the cathedral’s zinc towers were taken down and sent to Belgium for restoration as part of the ongoing conservation work.

However, after examination, experts found that the 128-year-old crosses had suffered severe internal deterioration and could not be reliably restored.

The Restoration Board therefore decided to replace the original pair with newly made crosses to ensure long-term durability.

​According to Father Ignatio Hồ Văn Xuân, the new crosses were crafted by the Monument Group in Ingelmunster (Belgium), following the original design but made from solid steel.

Each weighs around 400kg, stands 3.73m tall and spans more than 1.85m. A thin layer of gold plating has been applied to enhance corrosion resistance.

The new crosses also feature added bases shaped like cylindrical fleurs-de-lis, more than 50cm in height, made of zinc and gold-plated, with multiple curved petals surrounding them.

Highlighting the importance of the twin crosses in the cathedral’s restoration, Father Ignatio expressed gratitude to authorities for facilitating their transport from Belgium to Cái Mép Port and onward to the cathedral in mid-October 2025.

The newly blessed crosses will be installed atop the towers once restoration of the bell towers and zinc spires is completed, expected around March 2026.

For now, the crosses will be displayed inside the cathedral, protected by lightweight, transparent Plexiglas so that parishioners may view and photograph them.

Father Ignatio added that 2025 is a Jubilee Year (which occurs every 25 years), giving this year’s Christmas decorations special significance.

​From now until January 5, 2026, an LED lighting system totalling 1,000km in length will illuminate Sài Gòn Notre Dame Cathedral from 6:45pm until 2am, offering a festive backdrop for visitors to enjoy, take photographs and celebrate Christmas 2025 and New Year 2026.

The restoration of Sài Gòn Notre Dame Cathedral began in 2017, covering major components such as the roof tiles, rainwater drainage, bell towers, zinc spires, crosses, the restoration of the bell set, musical instruments, and various structural and decorative elements both inside and outside the cathedral.

Originally scheduled for completion in 2021, the project has been delayed due to COVID-19 and technical challenges in heritage conservation, and may now extend to 2027 or even later.

The project is overseen by the HCM City Archdiocese, with Belgium’s Monument Group as the main contractor.

Built in 1877, Notre Dame Cathedral features a blend of Romanesque Revival and Gothic architecture. From its inauguration in 1880 until 2017, the nearly 140-year-old landmark had never undergone a full restoration. — VNS