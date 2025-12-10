Việt Nam promotes its agricultural products in Egypt, Middle East and Africa

HÀ NỘI — A wide range of high-quality products from Việt Nam are being showcased at Food Africa 2025, an agricultural product expo that helps businesses seek opportunities for trade in the Middle East and Africa which will run until December 12 in Cairo, Egypt.

The Việt Nam Pavilion, organised by HCM City's Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC), attracted 33 Vietnamese enterprises operating in the production, processing and export of farm products including rice, coffee, pepper, cashew nuts, dried fruit, beverages and tinned seafood.

Egypt is not only a large market in itself, but also serves as a gateway to the Middle East and Africa, ITPC Deputy Director Hồ Thị Quyên said.

“Participating in Food Africa 2025 aims to expand export markets and enhance competitiveness globally,” she said, noting strong interest from buyers in seafood products, tinned tuna, rice, coffee and other staples from Việt Nam.

The event presents significant opportunities for Vietnamese agricultural products to participate in supply chains in Egypt and the wider region.

Nguyễn Duy Hưng, head of the Việt Nam Trade Office in Egypt, said that Việt Nam has become a reliable supplier of several agricultural products to Egypt, including coffee, pepper, cashew nuts and seafood.

With a population of around 108 million and annual international tourist arrivals of 17–18 million, Egypt represents a significant market for food and agricultural products, he said.

Hưng added that Egypt also imports large volumes of raw materials for animal feed and food processing.

Statistics from the General Department of Taxation show that Việt Nam exported around US$193 million worth of agricultural products to Egypt in the first 11 months of this year.

Although several key Vietnamese products, such as tea and rice, have yet to enter the Egyptian market due to price competition, they show significant potential, Hưng noted.

“We see good opportunities to cooperate with Vietnamese companies,” Esmail Kamal, the director of a company in Egypt, said.

Food Africa 2025 is one of the largest agri-food trade events in Africa and the Middle East, attracting more than 1,100 exhibitors from dozens of countries across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas. — VNS