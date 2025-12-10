VPBank accelerates digital transformation through tech talent recruitment strategy

HÀ NỘI — VPBank’s Technology Hackathon 2025 Senior Track finals brought a high-stakes energy to Hà Nội as more than six hundred seasoned engineers competed to turn cutting-edge ideas into real-world applications for the bank’s fast-moving digital transformation.

The event, themed Hack2Hire: Conquering Technology, Creating the Future with VPBank, drew 639 experienced and passionate contestants across 138 teams. After three months of intense competition, only 21 teams with 83 participants reached the finals, underscoring the growing appeal of the tech contest jointly organised by VPBank and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The bank is accelerating AI and GenAI integration across internal operations and digital products, creating fertile ground for Hackathon solutions to move quickly from concept to deployment. To fully tap into diverse talent pools, VPBank designed the Hackathon as two consecutive tracks. The Junior Track, held earlier this year, targeted students and early-career developers, while the Senior Track raised the bar with tougher criteria that attracted experienced engineers and fostered healthy competition. This approach helps VPBank cultivate young talent while drawing in seasoned professionals, forming a steady tech talent pipeline for its long-term digital transformation strategy.

A notable highlight of the Senior Track was the depth of professional experience among contestants, with 70 per cent having between two and five years in IT and data science. Strong registration for AI-focused challenges also reflected broader engineering trends and aligned with VPBank’s investment in its comprehensive digitalisation strategy.

Inspiring winners

Doc2Contract claimed first place with its AI Real Estate Collateral Drafting System, which uses AI to extract, verify and draft real estate collateral documents — a high-volume, precision-driven task in banking.

The judges praised the team’s clear implementation, confident presentation and systematic approach. Their stable demo showed a highly refined product, from UI/UX design to technical logic. The team impressed further by combining AWS’s advanced AI services, including Amazon Bedrock using Claude-3 and Claude-4.5, Amazon Textract and Amazon Comprehend, with FPT.AI’s Vietnamese document processing tools. This flexible integration delivered over 90 per cent accuracy and cut contract processing times from days to minutes.

BK62 secured second place with Fail & Forward: Embracing Failure with Automated Recovery, while Bếp Yêu Thương Digital Platform finished third with a comprehensive and human-centred solution.

Specialist awards went to the MoE Architect Team (Trailblazer Innovation Award), Agentity (Pitch Perfect Award) and Better Version (Awesome Architecture Award). VPBank also recognised five individuals as Hackathon Stars for outstanding performance throughout the competition.

Speaking at the finals, Trần Thị Diệp Anh, VPBank’s Chief Human Resources Officer, reflected on the three-month journey: “While the rounds were conducted online, group discussions and teamwork on a chat group were nearly non-stop. I'm truly impressed by the contestants' spirit and enthusiasm.”

Anh noted that although the Senior Track mainly drew professionals with more than two years of experience, around 30 per cent were recent graduates who proved fully capable of competing at the same level. This diversity, she said, created the distinctive appeal of the VPBank Technology Hackathon 2025 Senior Track.

“VPBank views hackathons as not just a competition, but more importantly a crucial part of the bank's long-term HR strategy. Alongside our strong digital transformation, VPBank prioritises investing in people, the pillar ensuring the sustainability of our technology system. Therefore, hackathons are designed as talent connection channels, helping the bank find the right people for data, digital banking, operations and AI projects currently accelerating implementation,” she added.

Eric Yeo, Country General Manager Vietnam at AWS, said: “The solutions presented demonstrate what happens when passionate builders come together with the right platform to showcase innovation. We're proud to support VPBank in building this vibrant community that drives digital transformation while nurturing the next generation of technology leaders in Việt Nam’s financial sector.”

The VPBank Technology Hackathon 2025 Senior Track concluded with a strong display of creativity, practical thinking and ambition from Việt Nam’s engineering community. More than a competition, it reflects VPBank’s forward-looking approach to discovering and developing tech talent in line with its digital transformation ambitions. — VNS