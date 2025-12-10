Thung Khe Pass tourism: Discover the wild beauty of the Northwest mountains

PHÚ THỌ — Thung Khe Pass offers a dramatic blend of pristine nature, towering cliffs and captivating white-limestone slopes, making it one of the most photogenic routes in the Northwest.

Thanks to its striking appearance, many even liken the area to a Northern European mountainscape.

Formed during the construction of National Highway 6, the white rock formations are the result of limestone collapsing from hillsides, coating the mountains in a snowy shade of white. From afar, the pass stands out vividly amid lush hills and tranquil valleys dotted with peaceful villages.

Located on National Highway 6, Thung Khe Pass lies on the popular route connecting Hà Nội with Mai Châu and other Northwest destinations. The pass is about 120km from Hà Nội and can be easily reached by taking Thăng Long Avenue or the Hòa Lạc-Hòa Bình Expressway before continuing along National Highway 6 toward Mai Châu. The pass is a favoured route among adventure seekers and photography lovers exploring the beauty of Việt Nam’s Northwest.

At over 1,000m high, Thung Khe features winding roads, steep cliffs on one side and deep valleys on the other - an exciting challenge for motorbike riders. Experienced travellers describe the ride as both thrilling and unforgettable, especially when navigating sharp turns and dramatic elevation changes surrounded by majestic mountains.

Weather here is also full of surprises. Visitors can experience nearly all four seasons in a single day. Early mornings bring a chill and clear skies; midday offers radiant sunshine, perfect for panoramic views of terraced fields; and by late afternoon, dense fog once again blankets the pass, adding mystery but also requiring extra caution.

Stopping at scenic viewpoints, many travellers feel as if they’ve stepped into a European landscape – misty cliffs, vast green valleys and fresh mountain air creating a soothing sense of serenity.

A highlight of the journey is the rustic 'market in the clouds' located at the top of the pass. Small thatched stalls serve local specialties such as cơm lam (sticky rice cooked inside bamboo tubes), grilled corn, barbecued pork, and wild honey – offering a delightful taste of the mountains. Here, visitors can warm up with hot snacks, chat with friendly ethnic minority vendors, and enjoy authentic Northwest hospitality.

More than just a place to rest, this market has become a charming cultural stop for photos, interaction, and memorable moments amid the mist-covered mountains.

Whether you’re a thrill-seeking backpacker or a leisure traveler looking for unforgettable scenery, Thung Khe Pass promises a journey that celebrates both adventure and the unique beauty of Việt Nam’s Northwest and Phú Thọ Province in particular. — VNS

How to get Thung Khe Pass

From Hà Nội, travelers can reach Thung Khe Pass by taking Thăng Long Avenue or the Hòa Lạc – Hòa Bình Expressway to former Hòa Bình Province (now Phú Thọ Province) and then continuing along National Highway 6 toward Mai Châu.

The journey is straightforward by car or motorbike and takes around 2.5–3 hours depending on traffic and weather conditions.

Travel tips: