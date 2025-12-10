Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Thung Khe Pass tourism: Discover the wild beauty of the Northwest mountains

December 10, 2025 - 11:19
Nestled in the majestic landscape of the former Hòa Bình Province (now part of Phú Thọ Province), the iconic Thung Khe Pass – also known as the White Rock Pass – is a must-visit spot for travelers seeking adventure and breathtaking natural scenery in Việt Nam’s Northwest.

 

Thung Khe Pass (also known as the White Rock Pass) boasts spectacular views reminiscent of snowy mountain ranges in Northern Europe. Photos dulichdemen.vn

PHÚ THỌ — Thung Khe Pass offers a dramatic blend of pristine nature, towering cliffs and captivating white-limestone slopes, making it one of the most photogenic routes in the Northwest.

Thanks to its striking appearance, many even liken the area to a Northern European mountainscape.

Formed during the construction of National Highway 6, the white rock formations are the result of limestone collapsing from hillsides, coating the mountains in a snowy shade of white. From afar, the pass stands out vividly amid lush hills and tranquil valleys dotted with peaceful villages.

Located on National Highway 6, Thung Khe Pass lies on the popular route connecting Hà Nội with Mai Châu and other Northwest destinations. The pass is about 120km from Hà Nội and can be easily reached by taking Thăng Long Avenue or the Hòa Lạc-Hòa Bình Expressway before continuing along National Highway 6 toward Mai Châu. The pass is a favoured route among adventure seekers and photography lovers exploring the beauty of Việt Nam’s Northwest.

Young travelers flock to Thung Khe Pass for stunning check-in spots along the scenic route.

At over 1,000m high, Thung Khe features winding roads, steep cliffs on one side and deep valleys on the other - an exciting challenge for motorbike riders. Experienced travellers describe the ride as both thrilling and unforgettable, especially when navigating sharp turns and dramatic elevation changes surrounded by majestic mountains.

Weather here is also full of surprises. Visitors can experience nearly all four seasons in a single day. Early mornings bring a chill and clear skies; midday offers radiant sunshine, perfect for panoramic views of terraced fields; and by late afternoon, dense fog once again blankets the pass, adding mystery but also requiring extra caution.

Stopping at scenic viewpoints, many travellers feel as if they’ve stepped into a European landscape – misty cliffs, vast green valleys and fresh mountain air creating a soothing sense of serenity.

A small highland market at the top of the pass offers local treats and a charming cultural experience.

A highlight of the journey is the rustic 'market in the clouds' located at the top of the pass. Small thatched stalls serve local specialties such as cơm lam (sticky rice cooked inside bamboo tubes), grilled corn, barbecued pork, and wild honey – offering a delightful taste of the mountains. Here, visitors can warm up with hot snacks, chat with friendly ethnic minority vendors, and enjoy authentic Northwest hospitality.

More than just a place to rest, this market has become a charming cultural stop for photos, interaction, and memorable moments amid the mist-covered mountains.

Whether you’re a thrill-seeking backpacker or a leisure traveler looking for unforgettable scenery, Thung Khe Pass promises a journey that celebrates both adventure and the unique beauty of Việt Nam’s Northwest and Phú Thọ Province in particular. — VNS

How to get Thung Khe Pass

From Hà Nội, travelers can reach Thung Khe Pass by taking Thăng Long Avenue or the Hòa Lạc – Hòa Bình Expressway to former Hòa Bình Province (now Phú Thọ Province) and then continuing along National Highway 6 toward Mai Châu.

The journey is straightforward by car or motorbike and takes around 2.5–3 hours depending on traffic and weather conditions.

Travel tips:

  • Best time to visit: On clear days between October and April for stunning visibility of valleys and mountains.
  • Weather caution: Fog can be thick early mornings and late afternoons – avoid riding during low-visibility hours.
  • Clothing: Bring warm jackets as temperatures can vary suddenly with altitude.
  • Photo spots: Look out for rest points and safe roadside bays for photography. Never stop on blind curves.
  • Local specialties: Don’t miss cơm lam, grilled corn, and wild honey at the “market in the clouds”.
  • Safety: Ensure your motorbike is well-maintained; brakes and headlights should be in top condition before conquering the pass.

 

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Vietnamese screen icon Thương Tín dies at 69

Veteran Vietnamese actor Bùi Thương Tín, known professionally as Thương Tín, one of the defining faces of southern cinema and theatre in the 1980s, has died at 69 after years of declining health, his family announced on Tuesday (Dec 9).
Life & Style

Đông Hồ folk painting craft added to UNESCO’s urgent safeguarding list

The Đông Hồ folk painting craft was included in UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) in Need of Urgent Safeguarding at the 20th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of ICH on December 9 in New Delhi, India, according to the Department of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Life & Style

Getting happy in Hà Nội

Thousands flocked to downtown Hà Nội for the first-ever Vietnam Happy Fest, celebrating happiness, family values and community spirit. Highlights included a mass wedding of 80 couples marking 80 years of Independence, Freedom and Happiness and a grand procession showcasing traditional wedding customs and historical costumes from the Nguyễn Dynasty to the 1990s.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom