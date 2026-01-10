Artistic programme honours core values of Vietnamese education

HÀ NỘI — A special artistic programme was held at Văn Miếu-Quốc Tử Giám (the Temple of Literature) on January 9 as a highlight in the series of activities commemorating the 950th anniversary of the founding of Quốc Tử Giám (1076–2026) – Việt Nam’s first national university.

The programme, entitled Đạo Học (the Way of Learning) created a contemplative cultural space where audiences were invited to look back, reflect, and reconnect with the core values of Vietnamese education. It is a tradition in which learning is inseparable from moral cultivation, and knowledge is closely bound to responsibility toward family, community, and the nation.

Nine hundred and fifty years of Quốc Tử Giám represent nine and a half centuries of preserving and disseminating Vietnamese Đạo Học. This long journey honours the nation’s tradition of reverence for learning, the spirit of respect for teachers, and affirms the enduring values of Vietnamese education: “Placing people at the centre – taking knowledge as the foundation – and morality as the root.”

Through a symbolic artistic language – images of the teacher, devoted students, and performances by pupils, university students, and artists – the programme portrayed the journey of Vietnamese education from the traditional examination system to the learning spirit of contemporary society. It is a journey of knowledge nurtured across generations and continually renewed within the modern flow of life.

The artistic programme has contributed to honouring and spreading the cultural and scholarly values of Thăng Long – Hà Nội in today’s society, while reaffirming the enduring role of education, knowledge, and moral learning in both past and present.

Earlier, 950 pupils, dressed in traditional áo dài (Vietnamese traditional long dress), took part in a special parade to celebrate the 950th anniversary of the founding of Văn Miếu-Quốc Tử Giám.

The young participants from primary schools in the Văn Miếu - Quốc Tử Giám Ward (Hà Nội), including Lý Thường Kiệt Primary School, La Thành Primary School, Văn Chương Primary School, and Trung Phụng Primary School, wore áo dài featuring the official emblem commemorating the 950th anniversary of Quốc Tử Giám.

Extending from the inner sanctum of Văn Miếu - Quốc Tử Giám to Hồ Văn, the parade stood as a symbolic journey embodying the spirit of learning, the long-cherished tradition of respect for teachers, and the confidence placed in future generations – young green shoots continuing the path of knowledge that their forebears have patiently cultivated for nearly a millennium.

As part of the commemoration, a special exhibition is being held at the Thái Học area of Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám, unveiling an artistic space that honours the long-standing tradition of learning, the spirit of respect for teachers, and the enduring values of Vietnamese education.

With an approach that harmoniously combines traditional values and contemporary artistic thinking, the The Millennial Way of Learning exhibition explores representative images and values of learning, the imperial examination system, virtuous talent, and the spiritual life of ancient Thăng Long, expressed through diverse materials and a modern visual language. It will run until March 22.

Văn Miếu-Quốc Tử Giám is one of the most popular relics and tourist destinations in Hà Nội and the country at large. Built in the 11th century during the Lý Dynasty (1010 – 1225), it is also among the most important Confucian symbols in the country.

The complex consists of Văn Miếu, a temple dedicated to Confucius as Confucianism used to be a popular religion in Việt Nam in feudal times, and Quốc Tử Giám, the first national university of the country. It taught disciples on the Confucian way of life and revered Chu Văn An, one of Việt Nam’s most respected scholars. Between 1076 and 1779, Quốc Tử Giám educated thousands of talented men to serve their country to the best of their abilities. — VNS