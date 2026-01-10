Exhibition highlights National Party Congresses and achievements

HÀ NỘI — Over 200 rare documents, images, and artefacts portraying various National Congresses and achievements during the terms of the Communist Party of Việt Nam are exhibited at the Central Party Office Archive in Tây Mỗ Ward in Hà Nội.

The exhibition Đảng Cộng sản Việt Nam – Từ Đại hội đến Đại hội (The Communist Party of Việt Nam - From Congress to Congress) is jointly held by the Central Party Office in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

According to the organisers, the event holds profound significance, affirming the lasting value of the wise and innovative decisions made by the Party at each Congress, alongside the great achievements that the Party has led Vietnamese people and nation to attain over the past 95 years.

The artefacts are displayed in three sections: The Founding of the Party – The Source of National Change; Party Congresses and Historic Turning Points; and Towards the 14th National PartyCongress – Aspirations for Development, Vision for the Future.

In the visitor book of the exhibition, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm expressed deep emotion and pride, writing: “The carefully preserved documents, images, and artefacts vividly depict the journey of Vietnamese Party's founding and development. From the early days filled with sacrifice and hardship; remaining steadfast and resilient in the struggle for independence and national liberation, to securing self-reliance in the current efforts of building, protecting, renewing, and developing the country.”

Since its opening on December 26, the exhibition has welcomed hundreds of visitors.

Leading a group of 20 members of the Youth Union of Nghĩa Đô Ward Police to the event, Captain Vũ Hoàng Nam, secretary of the union, said they were filled with both honour and pride.

He noted that this event serves as a political gathering aimed at educating the tradition for the youth officers and members.

"Through the exhibition, each young officer and policeman has the opportunity to delve deeper, gain a clearer understanding, and feel prouder of the historical role of the Party Congresses, along with the great victories and achievements our people have attained under the Party's leadership,” he told Thanh Tra newspaper.

“This also helps to enhance appreciation for the value of wise decisions, thereby inspiring a sense of responsibility, trust, and the aspiration to build a stronger and more prosperous Việt Nam.”

Lieutenant Nguyễn Thị Thu Trang from Nghĩa Đô Ward Police said the exhibition vividly and scientifically portrayed the glorious journey of the Communist Party of Việt Nam through its Congresses, affirming the Party's wise and correct leadership throughout the course of the Vietnamese revolution.

"The exhibition has helped our younger generation to uphold the revolutionary spirit and ideals, maintain absolute loyalty to the Party, and commit to promoting the glorious heroic traditions and revolutionary essence that have been cultivated and forged.

“We are eager to take the lead in patriotic emulation movements, pioneer the implementation of the Party's guidelines and state laws, and uphold national security and social order," she added.

Nguyễn Hồng Nhung, a specialist from the Central Party Office Archive and also a presenter and guide for visiting groups at the exhibition, noted that officials, party members, citizens, and students all expressed their honour and pride in the Party's origins and growth through each phase, as well as its achievements in the fields of politics, economics, society, national defence, and foreign relations.

The exhibition opens daily from 8am to 5pm till June 30. — VNS