Huế digitises imperial heritage to mitigate disaster and climate risks

HUẾ — The Huế Monuments Conservation Centre in Huế City is stepping up digital transformation in 2026 to better preserve and promote the value of the former imperial capital’s heritage amid growing risks from natural disasters and climate change.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyễn Khắc Toàn has instructed the centre to place greater emphasis on scientific research, digitalisation and digital transformation in heritage conservation.

As science and technology advance rapidly, the centre was asked to accelerate the digitisation of documents, drawings, images and artefacts, build a unified database of monuments, and apply 3D, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies in research, exhibitions, and heritage interpretation.

These efforts are seen as a dual solution: safeguarding “digital replicas” of heritage assets against disasters and climate impacts, while also serving as an effective tool for education, promotion, and engagement with younger generations and international audiences.

The centre is responsible for managing sites within the Complex of Huế Monuments, a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site. In the past, ticket sales for visitors were conducted manually. With the adoption of digital technology, the centre has introduced an electronic ticketing system available in three languages – Vietnamese, Korean and English – along with international payment options through 36 banks and e-wallets. The move has helped enhance visitor convenience and attract more tourists.

In 2025, heritage sites in Huế welcomed more than 3.1 million visitors, up over 14 per cent year-on-year. Revenue from ticket sales reached VNĐ473 billion (over US$18 million), an increase of more than 12 per centcompared to 2024. For 2026, the centre aims to raise total ticket revenue to VNĐ480 billion.

To date, the centre has digitised more than 114,870 pages of documents, mapped and digitised 7,830 trees in the Huế Imperial Citadel and green and water spaces at 13 relic sites, and carried out digital documentation of major landmarks such as Thái Hoà Palace, the Tomb of Emperor Gia Long, and Hải Vân Gate. It has also assigned digital identities to 108 artefacts and installed 96 smart tourism interaction stations across 13 relic sites.

Digital technologies are increasingly being applied to develop cultural industry products and immersive experiences, including VR-based tours.

The centre’s Director Hoàng Việt Trung said it will expand the heritage database, digitise artefacts, and apply digital technologies to artefact identification and exhibition to enhance conservation and visitor engagement. — VNA/VNS