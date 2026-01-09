Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Huế digitises imperial heritage to mitigate disaster and climate risks

January 09, 2026 - 20:55
As science and technology advance rapidly, the Huế Monuments Conservation Centre was asked to accelerate the digitisation of documents, drawings, images and artefacts, build a unified database of monuments, and apply 3D, VR and AR technologies in research, exhibitions, and heritage interpretation.
Tourists visit the Huế Imperial Citadel. — VNA/VNS Photo

HUẾ — The Huế Monuments Conservation Centre in Huế City is stepping up digital transformation in 2026 to better preserve and promote the value of the former imperial capital’s heritage amid growing risks from natural disasters and climate change.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyễn Khắc Toàn has instructed the centre to place greater emphasis on scientific research, digitalisation and digital transformation in heritage conservation.

As science and technology advance rapidly, the centre was asked to accelerate the digitisation of documents, drawings, images and artefacts, build a unified database of monuments, and apply 3D, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies in research, exhibitions, and heritage interpretation.

These efforts are seen as a dual solution: safeguarding “digital replicas” of heritage assets against disasters and climate impacts, while also serving as an effective tool for education, promotion, and engagement with younger generations and international audiences.

The centre is responsible for managing sites within the Complex of Huế Monuments, a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site. In the past, ticket sales for visitors were conducted manually. With the adoption of digital technology, the centre has introduced an electronic ticketing system available in three languages – Vietnamese, Korean and English – along with international payment options through 36 banks and e-wallets. The move has helped enhance visitor convenience and attract more tourists.

In 2025, heritage sites in Huế welcomed more than 3.1 million visitors, up over 14 per cent year-on-year. Revenue from ticket sales reached VNĐ473 billion (over US$18 million), an increase of more than 12 per centcompared to 2024. For 2026, the centre aims to raise total ticket revenue to VNĐ480 billion.

To date, the centre has digitised more than 114,870 pages of documents, mapped and digitised 7,830 trees in the Huế Imperial Citadel and green and water spaces at 13 relic sites, and carried out digital documentation of major landmarks such as Thái Hoà Palace, the Tomb of Emperor Gia Long, and Hải Vân Gate. It has also assigned digital identities to 108 artefacts and installed 96 smart tourism interaction stations across 13 relic sites.

Digital technologies are increasingly being applied to develop cultural industry products and immersive experiences, including VR-based tours.

The centre’s Director Hoàng Việt Trung said it will expand the heritage database, digitise artefacts, and apply digital technologies to artefact identification and exhibition to enhance conservation and visitor engagement. — VNA/VNS

Thừa Thiên Huế Huế

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Đà Nẵng aims to welcome nearly 93,000 MICE visitors in 2026

The Đà Nẵng MICE Tourism Promotion Programme 2026, themed “Đà Nẵng - Elevating your MICE experience”, will be implemented from January 1 through the end of the year. Under the programme, the city targets welcoming and supporting nearly 93,000 MICE visitors, representing an increase of about 12 per cent compared to 2025.
Life & Style

Việt Nam’s cultural heritage list expands

From palanquin processions in Nghệ An to the sweet longans of Hưng Yên and the ancestral rites of the Mường in Ninh Bình, Việt Nam’s newly inscribed national heritages weave together ritual, cuisine and community, enriching the nation’s cultural tapestry.
Life & Style

Đà Nẵng fireworks Fest to kick off in May

Ten fireworks teams from Italy, China, Germany, Japan, Macau, Australia, Portugal and France will compete in the largest Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival from May 30 to July 11, making it one of the beach city’s most attractive tourism and cultural events in 2026.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom