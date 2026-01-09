'Creative Meetup' programme to take place in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội City will organise the 'Creative Meetup' programme at Hoàn Kiếm Lake pedestrian area in Hà Nội on January 10 and 11, aiming to connect creative resources, inspire ideas and launch the journey towards the Hà Nội Festival of Creative Design 2026 in November 2026.

The programme is an activity to celebrate the 14th National Party Congress for the 2025-30 term and to implement the tasks outlined in Resolution 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo issued on December 22, 2024, which identifies the development of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

The two-day event is directed by the Hà Nội People's Committee and the Vietnam Association of Architects and organised by the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports and Architecture Magazine.

It will feature more than 200 creative entities in Hà Nội, including members of the Hanoi Creative Space Network, design brands, creators, training institutions and businesses.

The programme will showcase initiatives from the creative community across eight cultural industry sectors, celebrating creativity and innovative solutions within the creative community.

It also showcases cultural industry products and services related to design, handicrafts, and art, with a focus on commercially viable products from local designers, artisans, and manufacturers.

At the event, the organisers will introduce potential spaces to become Creative Spaces and Cultural Industry Centres in the city, aiming to build a creative ecosystem and promote Hà Nội's creative economy.

The event opens up opportunities for networking and collaboration among businesses, training institutions, cultural management agencies, and creative partners, thereby forming a multi-dimensional network to support the development of initiatives, products, and cultural industry models within the creative ecosystem of the capital.

As part of the programme, the Chất Địa Phương (Local Essence) art exhibition will be officially opened on January 10 at the Hồ Gươm Cultural Information Centre.

Organised by UNESCO in collaboration with the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports, the exhibition is open free of charge from January 10 to 18, showcasing 89 works that celebrate the Vietnamese cultural identity through the creative perspectives of young artists. — VNS