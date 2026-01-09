Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

International artists bring improv performances to Hà Nội

January 09, 2026 - 17:55
International artists will perform improv in Hà Nội, highlighting storytelling and musicality to spark new worlds on stage. 

 

International artists will perform at ATH Theatre over two weekends this month. — Photo coutersy of ATH Theatre 

HÀ NỘI — Artists from around the globe will take to the stage in Hà Nội this month, blending improvisational storytelling and musicality to spark new worlds and a memorable experience.

Vang/Echoes is part of the performance series Improv Atelier 2026, a residency programme hosted by the Improv Hub. Each moment inspires the next, like an echo that grows, shifts and transforms through the artists who receive it.

Colombian David Moncada, known for his cinematic storytelling and expertise in soundpainting, creates vivid scenes that unfold like films before your eyes. 

Meanwhile fellow Colombian singer-songwriter Pilar Cabrera brings a deep sensitivity to voice, breath and presence to unlock her vocal expression, emotional range and confidence beyond spoken text.

Singaporean Timothy Yeo, with his rich experience in narrative musical improvisation, transforms moments into stories with melody and harmony.

Music producer and songwriter Zsaris Mendioro from the Philippines brings a contemporary edge, turning sound into living, breathing narratives.

The first weekend on January 10 and 11 features original improvised performances by the artists. The second weekend, on January 17 and 18, showcases locals from Atelier Ensemble presenting the collective work they created over two intensive weeks of training and collaboration with the artists. 

Shows begin at 8pm on January 10 and 17 and at 5pm on January 11 and 18. The performances will take place at ATH Theatre at 102/47 Quảng Khánh, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội. — VNS

Life & Style

Đà Nẵng aims to welcome nearly 93,000 MICE visitors in 2026

The Đà Nẵng MICE Tourism Promotion Programme 2026, themed “Đà Nẵng - Elevating your MICE experience”, will be implemented from January 1 through the end of the year. Under the programme, the city targets welcoming and supporting nearly 93,000 MICE visitors, representing an increase of about 12 per cent compared to 2025.
Life & Style

Việt Nam’s cultural heritage list expands

From palanquin processions in Nghệ An to the sweet longans of Hưng Yên and the ancestral rites of the Mường in Ninh Bình, Việt Nam’s newly inscribed national heritages weave together ritual, cuisine and community, enriching the nation’s cultural tapestry.
Life & Style

Đà Nẵng fireworks Fest to kick off in May

Ten fireworks teams from Italy, China, Germany, Japan, Macau, Australia, Portugal and France will compete in the largest Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival from May 30 to July 11, making it one of the beach city’s most attractive tourism and cultural events in 2026.

