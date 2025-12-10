HCM City to welcome New Year 2026 with fireworks at four sites

HCM CITY — HCM City will light up the sky with fireworks displays at four locations on January 1, 2026 to ring in the New Year 2026.

Accordingly, there will be high-altitude fireworks displays at three sites - the Saigon River Tunnel entrance in An Khánh Ward, the New City’s centre in Bình Dương Ward, and Tam Thắng Square in Vũng Tàu Ward, along with a low-altitude show at Đầm Sen Cultural Park in Bình Thới Ward. Funding for these displays comes from social contributions.

In addition, a series of cultural and art performances will be organised in celebration of the New Year, including a countdown on December 31 evening on Nguyễn Huệ walking street, the extended Lê Lợi Street area, Lam Sơn Park, and Saigon Opera House.

Also to welcome the New Year, a culinary culture festival will be held from December 27, 2025, to January 1, 2026, in Vũng Tàu Ward.

Meanwhile, artistic lighting decorations will be arranged along central streets of the southern metropolis. — VNA/VNS