Hà Nội Festival brings together craft villages, street culture and culinary heritage

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội’s rich heritage of traditional crafts and local cuisine will take centre stage at the inaugural Hà Nội Traditional Craft Village and Craft Street Cuisine & Tourism Festival. Themed 'Hundreds of Crafts, Thousands of Flavours,' the four-day event aims to honour the value of traditional craft villages, showcase the capital’s distinctive cuisine and introduce visitors to its unique destinations.

The festival will run from December 11 to 14 at the Tây Hồ Creative Cultural Space on Trịnh Công Sơn Pedestrian Street.

Nguyễn Trần Quang, deputy director of the Hà Nội Department of Tourism, said the festival will feature around 100 booths across 5,000 square metres. It will be organised into three main spaces: the Craft Village and Craft Street Tourism Space, titled "Craft Villages: Past and Present"; the Hà Nội Culinary Heritage Space, "Lingering Flavours of the Past"; and the Tourism Promotion Space, "Strolling through Hà Thành".

The craft village section will highlight several renowned villages, including Bát Tràng pottery, Vạn Phúc silk, Hạ Thái lacquerware, Quất Động embroidery, Phú Vinh bamboo and rattan weaving, and Ngũ Xã bronze casting.

A key feature is the recognition of Bát Tràng and Vạn Phúc as members of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network for Crafts and Folk Art. Exhibitions will present products in two categories, traditional values and modern design, illustrating the connection between past and present through ceramics, woodwork, gilded lacquer, bronze casting, silk, lacquerware and inlay.

The craft street tourism space will recreate the atmosphere of old Hà Nội, focusing on Hàng Mã Street during the Lunar New Year season. Visitors can explore artefacts, archival photographs and models of traditional stalls, alongside typical products such as Tết decorations, Mid-Autumn toys and tò he figurines.

Live demonstrations of craft-making techniques and guided introductions to village tours will provide deeper insight into the cultural and historical significance of Hà Nội’s craft streets.

Food takes centre stage at the festival, with the Hà Nội Culinary Heritage space showcasing iconic dishes such as phở bò, bún chả, egg coffee and Hồ Tây shrimp cakes, alongside village specialities including Cốm Làng Vòng (green young sticky rice in Vòng Village), Phú Thượng sticky rice and Thanh Trì steamed rice rolls.

In a recreated traditional Hà Nội house, visitors can watch lotus tea being prepared and participate in cooking sessions led by artisans and chefs, creating an immersive culinary and cultural experience.

Complementing this is the Hà Nội Gift Space, featuring bamboo dragonflies, fabric paintings, Vác paper fans and Chuông Village conical hats, souvenirs that capture the spirit of the city’s craft villages.

The destination promotion area offers another dimension, with miniature models of landmarks such as the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, the Temple of Literature, Quốc Tử Giám, Long Biên Bridge and Turtle Tower on Hoàn Kiếm Lake. Artistic photographs further highlight Hà Nội’s culture, architecture and craft heritage.

Alongside these displays, visitors can explore tour packages, promotional programmes and discount vouchers from travel companies and accommodation providers. A photography exhibition and a One Corner of Hà Nội check-in space, complete with traditional costumes, provide younger audiences with an engaging way to connect with the city’s past.

The festival is organised by the Hà Nội Department of Tourism in collaboration with other departments, sectors and local authorities. The Centre for Tourism Information and Promotion is directly responsible for managing the event, designing exhibition spaces, overseeing communications and connecting businesses with artisans.

By combining crafts, cuisine and cultural heritage, the festival aims to create new tourism products, strengthen links between Hà Nội and other localities, and promote the capital as a safe, friendly, high-quality and attractive destination for domestic and international visitors. — VNS