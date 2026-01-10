Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Special art programme celebrates enduring Việt Nam–Laos friendship

January 10, 2026 - 20:53
Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Hùng emphasised that the Việt Nam–Laos relationship is a rare example in the world of pure, faithful and enduring friendship, tested by time and continuously strengthened year-on-year.
A performance at the art programme in Vientiane on January 9. — VNA/VNS Photo

VIENTIANE — The Lao National Stadium in Vientiane was brilliantly illuminated on January 9 evening as it hosted an unprecedented large-scale art programme celebrating the special friendship between Việt Nam and Laos.

The special programme, titled Việt Nam–Laos: An Epic of Friendship, was jointly organised by Việt Nam's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Laos’ Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos. The event was held to celebrate the success of the 12th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and to commemorate the 105th birth anniversary of President Kaysone Phomvihane.

It was organised under the close guidance and direction of senior leaders of the two Parties and States, reaffirming Việt Nam's strong, comprehensive and steadfast support for Laos’ revolutionary cause and national renewal process.

Together with Lao leaders and Vietnamese officials, nearly 17,000 spectators, including Vientiane residents and the Vietnamese community in Laos, filled the stadium, creating a vibrant sea of flags and colours.

The Lao National Stadium in Vientiane is brilliantly illuminated on January 9 as it hosts an unprecedented large-scale art programme celebrating the special friendship between Việt Nam and Laos. — VNA/VNS Photo

In his opening remarks, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Hùng emphasised that the Việt Nam–Laos relationship is a rare example in the world of pure, faithful and enduring friendship, tested by time and continuously strengthened year-on-year.

Through the language of art, he said, the programme honoured the remarkable achievements of the Lao Party, State and people, while marking a new milestone in deepening mutual trust, solidarity and comradeship.

He stressed culture will continue to serve as a “red thread” binding the two nations ever more closely together.

Lao Minister of Culture and Tourism Suansavanh Viyaketh expressed profound appreciation for the meaningful spiritual gift presented by Việt Nam, describing the programme as vivid evidence of the strategic bond between the two cultures.

She affirmed that like the harmonious blending of Champa blossoms and golden lotus flowers, the Việt Nam–Laos friendship will forever flourish and endure.

Following the ceremonial segment, the stadium was transformed into a breathtaking art space. The 90-minute programme, divided into three chapters, seamlessly combined traditional folk elements with cutting-edge performance technologies, offering audiences a powerful and emotionally resonant journey through the shared rich cultural heritage and common aspirations for a prosperous future of both nations. — VNA/VNS

