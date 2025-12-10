Hùng Nhơn, De Heus poised to lead regional livestock industry

TÂY NINH — De Heus Group (Netherlands) and Hùng Nhơn Group yesterday held a groundbreaking ceremony for the DHN Tây Ninh 4 High-Tech Livestock Project in Tân Hội Commune, Tây Ninh Province.

The ceremony welcomed representatives from central and provincial authorities, including Lê Viết Bình, deputy chief of office of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment; Đặng Đình Toàn, deputy director of the Tây Ninh Department of Finance; Nguyễn Đình Xuân, deputy director of the Tây Ninh Department of Agriculture and Environment; Lê Anh Tâm , secretary of the Party Committee and chairman of the Tân Hội Commune People’s Council; and Nguyễn Thị Phượng, chairwoman of the Tân Hội Commune People’s Committee. From the business sector, attendees included Johan Van Den Ban, CEO of De Heus Asia; Ben Cliteur, CEO of Bel Ga Asia; and Vũ Mạnh Hùng, chairman of Hùng Nhơn Group.

In his opening remarks, Vũ Mạnh Hùng, chairman of Hùng Nhơn Group, emphasised that 2025 marks a pivotal acceleration in the strategic partnership between Hùng Nhơn and De Heus, particularly in realising the 12 high-tech agricultural projects planned in Tây Ninh. Earlier this year, on February 24, both sides broke ground on the DHP Food Processing Complex (Phase 1) alongside DHN Tay Ninh 2 and DHN Tây Ninh 5. Most recently, on December 5, the partners continued with the groundbreaking of DHN Tây Ninh 6.

DHN Tây Ninh 4, launched with a total investment of VNĐ257 billion, will be developed as a high-tech breeder farm focused on supplying disease-free, environmentally sustainable, high-quality poultry stock. The project aims to strengthen Tay Ninh’s agricultural sector and meet rising domestic and international market demand.

According to Johan Van Den Ban, DHN Tây Ninh 4 is not a standalone initiative but an essential component of the broader DHN Tây Ninh High-Tech Agricultural Complex. This collaboration originated from an MoU signed in 2023 between the Tây Ninh People’s Committee, Hùng Nhơn Group, and De Heus Group, committing joint investment of up to VNĐ10 trillion across 12 projects.

Within this strategic network, Bel Ga plays a key role as the provider of premium breeder stock. Over the years, Bel Ga has established itself as a leading producer of one-day-old layer and broiler chicks in Việt Nam, operating modern hatcheries and breeder farms that meet rigorous global standards.

Speaking at the event, Ben Cliteur remarked that the rapid rollout of multiple large-scale projects reflects the remarkable pace, scale, and strategic clarity of the Hùng Nhơn – De Heus partnership in Tây Ninh. He highlighted that strict biosecurity, high hatchability rates, and consistent breeder quality have significantly elevated Việt Nam’s poultry sector and strengthened the closed-loop production system of De Heus and Hùng Nhơn.

Representing the local authority, Nguyen Thị Phượng affirmed that the project carries major significance not only for Tân Hội Commune but also for Tây Ninh’s long-term livestock development strategy. She pledged full support to ensure the project progresses safely, efficiently, and on schedule, delivering tangible benefits for both businesses and the community.

On the sidelines of the event, five enterprises - De Heus, Hùng Nhơn, Trịnh Đăng Khôi Co, BD Agriculture Vietnam, and BDH Vietnam - signed a strategic cooperation agreement. The partnership aims to jointly develop a livestock system comprised of one million layer pullets and three million commercial layers. The agreement also includes the development of an international-standard organic fertiliser plant, forming a comprehensive agricultural ecosystem. With a cooperation term of 15 years and a total value of $120 million (approximately VNĐ3.1 trillion), the initiative will support a fully integrated value chain, from breeder supply, nutrition, housing technology, and production processes to final products, to provide safe, sustainable eggs for both domestic consumption and export. The DHN Tây Ninh project cluster is expected to become one of Southeast Asia’s largest and most advanced poultry complexes.

Over the years, Hùng Nhơn and De Heus have consistently aligned business activities with community responsibility. Through their DHN Charity Fund, the two groups support social welfare programmes in project areas. On this occasion, the Fund donated 500 gift packs and VNĐ200 million to social programmes in Tân Hội Commune. Additionally, BD Agriculture Vietnam and Minh Anh Construction contributed another 500 Tết (Lunar New Year) gifts for disadvantaged households, helping bring a warmer New Year to the local community.