Đà Nẵng New Year Festival 2026 promises vibrant cultural, entertainment spaces

ĐÀ NẴNG – The Đà Nẵng New Year Festival 2026, set to take place from December 30, 2025 to January 3, 2026, will feature a wide range of new artistic and entertainment activities designed to enhance visitor experiences, stimulate tourism demand, and create a festive atmosphere to welcome 2026, according to the central city’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Vice Chairwoman of the Đà Nẵng People’s Committee Nguyễn Thị Anh Thi said that this year’s festival will be held across multiple venues, including the east bank of Dragon Bridge, Bạch Đằng pedestrian street, Hội An, Tam Thanh beach park, March 24 Square, and various tourism sites city-wide.

The opening highlight is a series of themed check-in spaces from December 20, 2025 to January 3, 2026. Four decoration zones – Christmas, music, Hội An colours, and golden Đà Nẵng – will feature illuminated models, festive miniatures, and iconic city symbols, offering attractive photo spots for residents and visitors during the holiday season.

The official opening ceremony will take place at 7pm on December 30 at the east bank of Dragon Bridge, with a music show combining modern lighting technology and performances by singers, artists, and bands.

Running from December 30, 2025 to January 3, 2026, the Cheer Fest food space will showcase local and international cuisine, BBQ stalls, craft beer, and souvenir shops. On January 1, 2026, the city will host ceremonies welcoming the first flights and cruise ships of the year, featuring traditional art performances, flowers, and gifts at the local airport, seaport, and in Hội An.

From early 2026 to August 2026, Đà Nẵng will launch a marine tourism promotion campaign through a system of themed check-in installations on major beaches. Each space will reflect the distinct characteristics of its location – from the lively atmosphere of East Sea Park to the tranquillity of Hà Khê or the cultural hues of An Bàng, Cửa Đại, and Tam Thanh beaches.

A major festival highlight is the Đà Nẵng – New Year Avenue 2026, held over three nights from December 30, 2025 to January 1, 2026 along Bạch Đằng pedestrian street. Designed as a “creative festival corridor”, the space will integrate sound and light effects with street performances. Three main entertainment zones will feature diverse artistic expressions, from hip hop and dance sport to traditional instrumental music and interactive activities.

For the first time, the city will host a night run titled “Lighting up the Hàn River – Run to the Future” from 10pm to midnight on December 31, 2025, with a 5km route. Runners will start from Bạch Đằng pedestrian street, pass Dragon Bridge, Trần Hưng Đạo Street and Nguyễn Văn Trỗi Bridge, and finish at the very first moment of the New Year. The race is expected to attract a large number of professional and amateur runners from Việt Nam and abroad.

In parallel with the festival, accommodation providers, restaurants, and travel companies will roll out major promotions under the Đà Nẵng Year - End Promotion Season 2025, alongside the Mega Sale Holiday luxury brand event and the Vietnamese Goods – Made in Đà Nẵng exhibition.

With its diverse cultural and entertainment activities, the Đà Nẵng New Year Festival 2026 is expected to offer a unique festive atmosphere and further affirm Đà Nẵng’s position as one of the region’s leading festival tourism destinations during the year-end holiday season. — VNA/VNS