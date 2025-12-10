Việt Nam and France strengthen collaboration between young filmmakers

PARIS — Recommendations have been discussed to boost two-way partnerships and collaboration among young filmmakers between Việt Nam and France.

Experts at an international seminar, titled 'Two-way collaboration between young Vietnamese and French filmmakers', proposed the sustainable support models and international co-production practices that have proven effective across Europe and Asia, providing reference points for suitable approaches in Việt Nam.

The seminar is an event within the Việt Nam Film Week, titled 'Journey of Light'. The film week is co-organised by the Việt Nam Film Development Association (VFDA) and AVSE Global, under the patronage of the Embassy of Việt Nam in France.

The seminar aims to connect the culture industry with the development of the Vietnamese film industry through training and collaborative programmes that foster sustainable growth and enrich artistic content.

It also expands international partnerships by building bridges between leading institutions such asthe National Centre for Cinema and the Moving Image (CNC), La Fémis, the French Institute (IF Paris) and regional initiatives like DANAFF Talents, which help to strengthen a support network for emerging Vietnamese filmmakers across Europe and Asia.

Ngô Phương Lan, chairwoman of VFDA, said: "This is an incredibly exciting moment for Vietnamese cinema. The market share of Vietnamese films surged to nearly 50 per cent in 2024, up from around 30 per cent before COVID and is expected to reach 65-70 per cent in 2025."

"Many independent and arthouse films have earned recognition at international festivals. A new generation of filmmakers is emerging, ambitious, confident and driven by creative passion," she added.

However, she noted that to go further and bring Vietnamese works closer to global audiences, young filmmakers still need greater access to training, project development opportunities and specialised professional support, particularly in crucial stages such as post-production, technical craftsmanship and participation in international platforms.

Director Hà Lệ Diễm also shared that one of the biggest challenges for independent documentary filmmaking today is funding during post-production: "Post-production financing is always a major obstacle. This is not only my personal struggle but a common challenge for many young Vietnamese documentary filmmakers."

Producer Christophe Bruncher, founder of the Ties That Bind programme and visiting lecturer at La Fémis, emphasised that before seeking international partners, a project must first be firmly developed in its home country: "To pursue international co-production, a project must be strong enough at the national level. It doesn't need to be complete, but it must be clear enough for foreign partners to see its vitality and potential. Co-production structures are open and flexible, and partners can completely design the model that best fits the project."

He also highlighted the favourable context of today's Vietnamese film market: 'I believe this is a very promising moment to co-produce with Việt Nam. Independent Vietnamese films have recently achieved remarkable success at international festivals. At the same time, Vietnamese cinema is growing rapidly: box-office revenues are rising, and it's wonderful to see more and more people going to the cinema, something we hope to see everywhere."

Michel Plazanet, Deputy Director of International Affairs at CNC, provided figures reflecting the strong progress of Vietnamese projects and the efforts of film funds: "Among the 24 projects receiving CNC financial support this year, seven are from Việt Nam. While each country typically accounts for around 13 per cent of selected projects, Việt Nam has reached 29 per cent. This is a truly impressive figure. It shows that Vietnamese projects are of high quality and highly competitive."

Director Flavyen Dupont, Lecturer in Film Producing and Post-production at ISCOM Paris, remarked: "Vietnamese cinema truly offers many surprises. A France-Việt Nam co-production can open countless creative pathways, from horror and thriller to arthouse or commercial films. Anything can become a source of inspiration."

Producer Trần Thị Bích Ngọc emphasised that the core of any co-production lies in mutual understanding, understanding one another's personality and working style, building trust and sharing a common passion and artistic vision for the project.

She also highlighted DANAFF TALENTS, a key programme of the Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival, noting that it serves as a vital platform for Vietnamese and international filmmakers to find the right creative partners.

"Through this foundation, DANAFF TALENTS aims to establish a long-term strategic direction for building a support network for young filmmakers, strengthening links between training institutions, producers and international organisations. It creates a collaborative space where European producers can meet emerging Vietnamese filmmakers and explore opportunities for co-production," she added. — VNS