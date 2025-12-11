Quảng Ninh launches vibrant year-end events to boost tourism

QUẢNG NINH – As part of its strategy to position culture as a core driver of sustainable development, Quảng Ninh province is rolling out a series of large-scale cultural, tourism, and sporting events throughout December.

These events are expected to draw between 10,000 and 50,000 visitors, contributing to the northern province’s goal of developing identity-rich culture linked with heritage and night-time economic activities.

A highlight of the month is the ceremony marking UNESCO’s recognition of the Yên Tử – Vĩnh Nghiêm – Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc relic and scenic complex as a world cultural heritage site. The celebration will be held from December 18 to 22 at the Yên Tử site by Quảng Ninh province, Hải Phòng City, and Bắc Ninh Province.

This heritage complex is a distinctive spiritual and cultural space associated with the formation and development of the Trúc Lâm Zen Buddhist sect, founded by King-Monk Trần Nhân Tông. The official ceremony, set for the evening of December 20 at Minh Tâm Square, will follow UNESCO protocols and be broadcast live by Việt Nam Television (VTV). A special music programme featuring renowned Vietnamese artists will accompany the event.

The schedule also includes a commemoration of the 717th anniversary of King-Monk Trần Nhân Tông’s attainment of nirvana and the Yên Tử Festival, themed “Heritage Journey – World Essence”. Activities range from an exhibition on the thousand-year heritage and a "One Commune, One Product" (OCOP) fair, a culinary festival to folk games, film screenings, and the 2025 Quảng Ninh open cycling race.

On December 21, the Extra Special Night music festival will take place at Sun Carnival Square in Bãi Cháy Ward, featuring a grand seaside concert and a fireworks show expected to attract 10,000 spectators.

The province will close the year with a large-scale New Year’s Eve art programme themed Quảng Ninh welcomes 2026 – Journey to the sun on December 31 at October 30 Square. The 180-minute event will combine live music, EDM, modern visual technology, and a high-altitude fireworks display. Attendance is expected to reach 50,000, showcasing Quảng Ninh’s image as a dynamic, creative, and forward-looking province.

In addition, the 17th Việt Nam – China International Trade and Tourism Fair will run from December 11 to 15 in Móng Cái ward, featuring over 300 booths and a wide range of trade, investment, and tourism promotion activities between the two countries' border localities.

With meticulous preparations in infrastructure, security, logistics, health services, and communications, Quảng Ninh expects this event series will serve as a major driver for its cultural industries and enhance its appeal as a vibrant and modern tourism destination. — VNA/VNS