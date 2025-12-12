Festival of 'còn' throwing highlights cross-border solidarity and culture

ĐIỆN BIÊN — The traditional còn throwing game, deeply rooted in the culture of ethnic groups along the borders of Việt Nam, Laos and China, will take centre stage later this month at the 9th Việt Nam–Laos–China Còn Throwing Festival, bringing neighbours together in sport and celebration.

Scheduled for December 19-21 in Điện Biên Ward, Điện Biên Province, the festival carries the theme Solidarity and Friendship – Deepening Border Affection – Developing Together. It will act as a large-scale cultural and diplomatic platform. It offers border localities from the three countries the chance to strengthen exchanges, showcase distinctive traditions and promote cooperation in tourism and socio-economic development.

Held every two years on a rotating basis among provinces and districts along the shared borders, the festival has become a regular event that reinforces neighbourly friendship. This year’s edition is especially significant, reflecting the growing importance of people-to-people exchanges and cross-border collaboration, consolidating traditional ties, fostering mutual understanding between local authorities and communities and highlighting the cultural values of ethnic groups in the region.

Around 1,200 delegates, artisans and athletes are expected to attend. Delegations will include representatives from Điện Biên and Lai Châu provinces in Việt Nam; Nhot Ou and Phongsaly districts of Phongsaly Province in Laos; and Jiangcheng District and Pu’er City of Yunnan Province in China, underscoring the spirit of broad cooperation and the enduring bonds among the three nations.

The programme will feature a rich array of cultural and sporting activities. The opening and closing ceremonies will recreate the diverse traditions of ethnic groups along the border in a vibrant, colourful setting. A major highlight will be an exhibition of cultural and tourism products, showcasing handicrafts, local specialities and photographic works capturing community life in border areas. The exhibition not only promotes tourism potential but also creates opportunities for businesses and communities to connect across borders.

Sporting competitions remain a central attraction. Traditional highland games such as còn throwing, stick pushing, crossbow shooting, spinning top and tug-of-war will be staged with great enthusiasm. In addition, this year’s festival will introduce pickleball, a sport increasingly popular among young people, offering a dynamic blend of tradition and modernity. Each contest is expected to generate a lively atmosphere of healthy rivalry, cheered on by residents and visitors alike.

Beyond cultural and sporting events, the festival will also organise a famtrip programme to survey tourism routes in Điện Biên, linking them with markets in Laos and China. This initiative aims to support the development of sustainable cross-border tourism products while giving regional travel businesses the chance to meet, exchange and explore cooperation.

The festival is not only a celebration of culture but also a means of contributing to socio-economic development, safeguarding national defence and security and deepening solidarity among communities in the border areas of Việt Nam, Laos and China.

A shared characteristic of communities in Mường Nhé District (Điện Biên Province), Mường Tè District (Lai Châu Province), Nhot Ou District (Laos) and Jiangcheng District (China) is the influence of Thai culture, in which còn throwing holds a special place.

Recognising this, the three countries agreed to host the festival biennially, rotating between Việt Nam, China and Laos. The first two editions were held in Jiangcheng District, Yunnan Province, following the Chinese and Lao style of còn throwing, which involves tossing through a triangular frame.

With careful preparation and a diverse programme, the 9th Việt Nam–Laos–China Còn Throwing Festival promises to provide a lively space for cultural exchange and to promote the image of Điện Biên to international audiences.

The còn throwing game itself is a vibrant folk tradition. Players toss a colourful fabric ball (còn) through a bamboo ring set high atop a tall pole, symbolising good luck, love and a prosperous harvest. Often performed during major holidays such as Lunar New Year, the game represents the connection between heaven and earth, yin and yang and unites communities in joy and friendly competition. — VNS