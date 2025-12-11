Japanese cinema celebrated in Vietnamese cities

HÀ NỘI — A classic film titled Love Letter will start off the Japanese Film Festival in Hà Nội at the National Cinema Centre on December 12.

The award-winning movie is about a young woman who was devastated after losing her fiance in a fatal mountain-climbing incident. She comes across his childhood address in a school yearbook and impulsively writes to him — but things start to get strange when she actually receives a reply.

The film is being shown in Việt Nam for the first time on the big screen to mark its 30th anniversary. Directed by Shunji Iwai, it won the Audience Award at the 1995 Toronto International Film Festival and numerous awards in Japan including best film, best actress and best director.

Returning in 2025, the festival will screen 10 Japanese films spanning genres including romance, history, comedy and drama, ranging from classics to animations and contemporary works.

Also included in the selection are the legendary epic Seven Samurai by Akira Kurosawa, along with animated features Ghost in the Shell and The Imaginary.

Movie buffs will get the chance to watch Seven Samurai, a timeless masterpiece that has been recognised by many critics as one of the greatest foreign-language film ever made.

Co-written and directed by Kurosawa in 1954, it was honoured with the Silver Lion in Venice and showcased at Cannes Classics 2024. The movie remains a landmark of global cinema, an enduring portrait of resilience and humanity.

Other highlights are the comedies Angry Squad: The Civil Servant, Seven Swindlers and action-comedy Cells at Work!, which will be screened in Hà Nội with director Hideki Takeuchi attending.

Thrillers 6 Lying Students and Showtime 7 are also among the offerings during the event.

Released in 2025, Showtime 7 is directed by Watanabe Kazutaka and is based on the South Korean hit The Terror Live. Featuring a powerful performance by Hiroshi Abe, the film delivers a gripping, edge-of-your-seat experience from start to finish.

Overall, the film festival promises a diverse and engaging cinematic experience for Vietnamese audiences. It will also take place in Hải Phòng, HCM City and Đà Nẵng through January 25.

The festival is organised by the Japan Foundation to promote Japanese films around the world. It was initially launched in 2016. — VNS