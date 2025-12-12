Many joyful activities were held during the first Việt Nam Happy Fest to help put aside the burdens of life and look toward a better future.

The three-day event, held from December 5 to 7, offered a multi-dimensional journey of emotional and cultural experiences for thousands of local residents and visitors gathered around the legendary Hoàn Kiếm Lake in Hà Nội.

During the festival, a mass wedding of 80 couples at Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square attracted many people who offered their best wishes to the happy brides and grooms.

At the "Happy Việt Nam" exhibition, life was recreated through light, colour and storytelling frames. Each photo carried the simple, humane heartbeat of the Vietnamese people.

Other attractions included an interactive digital exhibition that opened a new multi-sensory space; a photo booth for attendees to make memories of happy moments; a "Happiness Tree" featuring thousands of wishes and messages of love; and a parade of young people in Vietnamese long dress costumes, illustrating the tradition and modernity coming together on the streets of Hà Nội. VNS