Việt Nam Happy Fest

Many joyful activities were held during the first Việt Nam Happy Fest to help put aside the burdens of life and look toward a better future.
The three-day event, held from December 5 to 7, offered a multi-dimensional journey of emotional and cultural experiences for thousands of local residents and visitors gathered around the legendary Hoàn Kiếm Lake in Hà Nội.
During the festival, a mass wedding of 80 couples at Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square attracted many people who offered their best wishes to the happy brides and grooms.
At the "Happy Việt Nam" exhibition, life was recreated through light, colour and storytelling frames. Each photo carried the simple, humane heartbeat of the Vietnamese people.
Other attractions included an interactive digital exhibition that opened a new multi-sensory space; a photo booth for attendees to make memories of happy moments; a "Happiness Tree" featuring thousands of wishes and messages of love; and a parade of young people in Vietnamese long dress costumes, illustrating the tradition and modernity coming together on the streets of Hà Nội. VNS
|Eighty couples from diverse ages and backgrounds were married on December 6 during the festival. VNA/VNS Photos
|The Vietnamese costume parade gathered about 800 participants in traditional outfits from different historical periods in Hà Nội’s city centre.
|A family in traditional Vietnamese costumes enjoyed the festival, where participants were encouraged to think positively and live a happy life.
|A photo exhibition featuring beautiful and joyful moments of Vietnamese life is on display.
|The costume parade moved around Hoàn Kiếm Lake and received widespread public attention.
|Việt Nam Happy Fest went beyond delivering a dazzling night of performances, underscoring the role of culture and the arts, and presenting to the world an image of a dynamic and joyful Việt Nam.
|The 'Happy Việt Nam' exhibition opened on December 5 with a series of activities promoting community happiness.