Ancient town tourism site bags fourth consecutive World Travel Awards

HỘI AN – Hội An Memories Land, the only combined art performance and resort in Việt Nam, was honoured as the world's leading cultural, tourism and entertainment complex for the fourth time in a row at the World Travel Awards in Bahrain, marking it as an outstanding destination and a major landmark on the global tourism map.

The destination's managing director said that the award is seen as a great way to promote Vietnamese culture, arts and entertainment to help boost tourism in the ancient town of Hội An, a UNESCO-recognised world heritage site, and central Việt Nam.

Ký Ức Hội An (Hội An Memories) is a 60-minute show on the 400-year history and development of Hội An during the Đại Việt (Great Việt) State, which lasted from the 15th to the 18th centuries. It is performed on an open-air stage in the middle of the Thu Bồn River, and displays Vietnamese culture and history to global tourists visiting Hội An.

Hội An Memories Land’s managing board also stated that 2025 has seen great success, with a series of international prizes and awards given to the entertainment complex by tourism agencies.

The complex on the Thu Bồn River bank was awarded two prestigious honours at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025, with a win for Inspirational Brand and CEO Thân Thị Thu Huyền recognised as Master Entrepreneur in the Hospitality, Food Service and Tourism sector.

Meanwhile, it was also awarded the ‘Most Creative Tourism Product’ at the Việt Nam Tourism Awards 2025 by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and a triple prize at the World Luxury Hotel Awards, winning in the cultural destination, luxury cultural resort and luxury heritage, and art and culture experience categories.

The Hội An Memories show, which debuted in 2018, has previously been recognised as a leading historical spectacle at the Best Hotels and Resorts Awards by Wanderlust Tips in South Korea. It was also chosen to be shown at Times Square, New York in the US.

Hội An Memories Land has been voted as the World's Leading Cultural Tourism and Entertainment Complex four times in a row for its unique offerings at the World Travel Awards, after gaining its first recognition in 2022.

The destination has hosted more than 600,000 visitors thus far in 2025. VNS