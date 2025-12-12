Thái Nguyên: 12 ancient Shan Tuyết tea trees win national heritage status

THÁI NGUYÊN — Twelve Bằng Phúc Shan Tuyết tea trees in Đồng Phúc Commune, the northern province of Thái Nguyên Province, were officially recognised as Việt Nam heritage trees on December 12.

Dr. Nguyễn Ngọc Sinh, president of the Việt Nam Association for Conservation of Nature and Environment (VACNE), handed over the certificate to Đồng Phúc Commune on the day. On this occasion, the commune People’s Committee and units signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in investment, production, and consumption for Shan Tuyết tea products.

The recognition honours the biological, cultural and historical values of these centuries-old Shan Tuyết tea trees – natural treasures deeply woven into the livelihoods, traditions and identity of local ethnic communities. The title affirms the community’s commitment to preserving and promoting the value of this iconic local tea variety.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of Đồng Phúc Commune People’s Committee Triệu Quang Hùng said the recognition is not only a source of pride for local tea growers but also a great honour for the commune’s Party organisation, authorities and residents.

He noted that the Shan Tuyết variety’s distinct biological characteristics and cultural-historical value present strong potential for eco-tourism, agricultural experiences and the development of high-value OCOP products under the Bằng Phúc Shan Tuyết brand.

He called for continued support from provincial authorities, specialised agencies, research institutes and enterprises to help the commune conserve the heritage trees, build the local tea brand and strengthen value-chain linkages.

According to Deputy Director of the Northern Mountainous Agriculture and Forestry Science Institute and Vice Chairman of the Việt Nam Tea Association Nguyễn Ngọc Bình, scientific assessments confirm that the Bằng Phúc ancient Shan Tuyết cluster is an exceptionally rare indigenous gene source. The trees have survived for hundreds of years, naturally adapting to the climate and soil conditions of the northeastern highlands.

Beyond their genetic value, the ancient trees form part of the native forest ecosystem, helping retain water, prevent soil erosion and safeguard biodiversity. Protecting the Shan Tuyết cluster therefore contributes directly to local ecological preservation. — VNA/VNS