Czech embassy hosts EU Christmas market 2025

HÀ NỘI — The EU Christmas Market is officially returning to Hà Nội, bringing a vibrant and festive European holiday atmosphere to the capital on Sunday.

Held annually in Hà Nội, the event has become a familiar destination during the year-end festive season. Now in its fourth edition, the EU Christmas Market will once again offer a warm, lively and engaging experience for visitors of all ages.

Get your Christmas shopping done and enjoy delicious food and drinks at the event. Hands-on activities and music shows will take place from 10am to 9pm at the Czech embassy at 13 Chu Văn An Street, Hà Nội. Free entry, no pre-registration required. — VNS