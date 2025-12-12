Czech embassy hosts EU Christmas market 2025

Home Credit honoured among top 10 sustainable enterprises in trade - services
|Mulled wine, eggnog cocktails and fragrant gingerbread will be on offer at the market. Photo EU in Việt Nam
HÀ NỘI — The EU Christmas Market is officially returning to Hà Nội, bringing a vibrant and festive European holiday atmosphere to the capital on Sunday.
Held annually in Hà Nội, the event has become a familiar destination during the year-end festive season. Now in its fourth edition, the EU Christmas Market will once again offer a warm, lively and engaging experience for visitors of all ages.
Get your Christmas shopping done and enjoy delicious food and drinks at the event. Hands-on activities and music shows will take place from 10am to 9pm at the Czech embassy at 13 Chu Văn An Street, Hà Nội. Free entry, no pre-registration required. — VNS