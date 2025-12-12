Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Vietnamese films draw Parisian audience

December 12, 2025 - 18:16
Movie lovers in Paris, France flocked to Le Grand Rex, the largest cinema in Europe for a huge Việt Nam film week, titled 'Journey of Light'. A curated lineup of features, shorts and documentaries opens a window into Việt Nam’s culture, history and people.

