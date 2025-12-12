Vietnamese films draw Parisian audience

Movie lovers in Paris, France flocked to Le Grand Rex, the largest cinema in Europe for a huge Việt Nam film week, titled 'Journey of Light'. A curated lineup of features, shorts and documentaries opens a window into Việt Nam’s culture, history and people.
Hội An Memories Land, the only combined art performance and resort in Việt Nam, was honoured as the world's leading cultural, tourism and entertainment complex for the fourth time in a row at the World Travel Awards in Bahrain, marking it as an outstanding destination and a major landmark on the global tourism map.
The Arabic edition of Điện Biên Phủ by General Võ Nguyên Giáp has been introduced to readers in Algeria, marking a new step in Việt Nam’s efforts to promote its historical and cultural values to Arab countries.
A timeless Vietnamese classic returns in vivid colour as The Tale of Kiều is reimagined through forty hand‑painted illustrations, blending poetry and art to captivate a new generation of readers.
The 2026 festival will mark a significant shift - from an event-based model to an interdisciplinary approach, connecting visual arts, design, technology, architecture, sound, data, crafts and performance.